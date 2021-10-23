"Betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract"- When Conor McGregor slammed Tony Ferguson for switching management from Paradigm Sports to Ballengee Group

Both Tony Ferguson and Conor McGregor have been on the sidelines for quite some time. However, they have maintained a strong presence on social media. Conor McGregor, in the wake of a recent back and forth on Twitter, threw shade at 'El Cucuy' over his decision to switch management teams.

Conor McGregor flamed Tony Ferguson for jumping ship to the Ballengee Group, seeking to end his association with the promotion that managed fighters like the Irishman himself.

"I love Tony. We represented him amazingly at Paradigm sports and were betrayed for a promise of a baseball contract. But frame and preparation here was just embarrassing. His methods and conversation are humorous/enjoyable but he was never the level perceived. Although tough," wrote Conor McGregor.

Tony Ferguson and his affinity to baseball

Anyone who has seen Tony Ferguson participating in pre-fight festivities will have witnessed 'El Cucuy' carrying a baseball around with him. His insistence on holding on to a ball while being interviewed at media scrums and more hints at a deep passion for the sport.

So much so that Tony Ferguson has often talked about a potential move to the MLB. While in conversation with the media at a previous UFC Hall of Fame event, Ferguson shed some light on his desire to become a pro baseball player.

In the interview, Ferguson was asked whether he would consider a move to bare-knuckle boxing. However, he revealed that he would move into the realm of baseball before making his way to bare-knuckle boxing.

"I think more than anything else I'd compete in pro baseball first and then go back to combat sports. I have a lot of longevity in my sports," said Tony Ferguson.

When the reporter drew parallels between his desire to play baseball and that of Michael Jordan, Ferguson revealed that he would likely follow in the footsteps of Bo Jackson, a football player-turned baseball player.

