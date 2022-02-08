Watch: Tony Ferguson seemingly takes a shot at Conor McGregor in latest post

Tony Ferguson has seemingly taken a shot at Conor McGregor in his latest Instagram post.

It's safe to say that things haven't gone swimmingly for Ferguson and McGregor in the UFC over the last few years. The two 155-pounders, once considered to be the best in the world, have fallen on hard times.

Recently, Ferguson seemingly jibed at McGregor by posting a typically chaotic clip and caption on social media.

"McNugget Monday” Makin’ Mincemeat Out Of McNuggets One Day At A Time All The Sauce-Champ -CSO-"

Back in late 2017, when Ferguson was the interim lightweight champion and McGregor held the lightweight belt, it seemed as though their paths would cross in a title unification bout. Alas, it didn't come to fruition. Four years later, there's a chance they could collide with the hope of getting back on the winning trail.

McGregor, in particular, will want to retain his star power after consecutive defeats to Dustin Poirier in 2021 - with his last win coming over Donald Cerrone in January 2020.

What's next for Tony Ferguson?

While Conor McGregor is flirting with the idea of taking on either Nate Diaz or Dustin Poirier, it seems as if the path is slightly clearer for Ferguson.

Michael Chandler has noted his interest in taking that fight and equally, Ferguson has hinted at it himself. Both men are coming off losses in their most recent outings but for 'El Cucuy', this really could be a make-or-break moment in his UFC career.

At the age of 37, Ferguson is currently riding a streak of three consecutive losses. The first was to Justin Gaethje back at the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, in a contest that was supposed to see him finally square off against Khabib Nurmagomedov.

After a one-sided battering at the hands of Gaethje, the former interim champion attempted to bounce back against Charles Oliveira in December 2020. Unfortunately, he came up short on that occasion as well, losing a unanimous decision to 'Do Bronx'.

The big hope from his fanbase was that a showdown against Beneil Dariush would offer up a great opportunity to finally prove himself as an elite lightweight once again. Alas, it was Dariush who came out on top, leaving many to wonder how many fights Ferguson has left at the highest level.

Also Read Article Continues below

It remains to be seen who Ferguson fights next.

Edited by C. Naik