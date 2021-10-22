"Where you at McNuggets?" - Tony Ferguson hints at wanting to fight Conor McGregor

Tony Ferguson has called out longtime rival Conor McGregor, whilst taking a subtle jab at the Irish MMA fighter's recent legal issues.

‘El Cucuy’ took to his official Twitter account to put forth a pair of tweets aimed at former UFC featherweight and lightweight champion Conor McGregor.

In his tweets directed against the MMA megastar, Tony Ferguson referred to the Irishman as “McNuggets”. Ferguson also alluded to the alleged altercation between Conor McGregor and Italian DJ Francesco Facchinetti that took place in Rome, Italy earlier this month. Ferguson’s tweets read as follows:

“Unfinished Business” -CSO- #DJSpinThatSh** # TheItalianJob”

“Where You At Mcnuggets!?!” Time -2- Turtle Up MF’s Glad Moast Of You Got The Memo -CSO- Crew On -2- One. –Champ”

Conor McGregor’s recent legal troubles and his comeback timeline

Italian celebrity Francesco Facchinetti has opened up about the alleged attack on him by Conor McGregor. Facchinetti suggested that he’s committed towards winning his legal battle against McGregor.

The Italian DJ indicated that if he doesn’t act against ‘Notorious’ now, perhaps Conor McGregor might end up killing someone in the future. Facchinetti stated:

“Where are the videos? I think, if that video is going out, sorry for Mr. McGregor but this is the last time he can punch in normal life and inside the octagon because I'm waiting that type of video. When I went out I say to my wife and my friends I don't want to do nothing you know. He can kill me okay? Because his punch is like a Kalashnikov, he can kill me okay? I am alive, I'm lucky, I want to go back.”

“My friend Ben said to me, 'if you don't do nothing you are f***ing stupid because you saw what happened. The bodyguards are not for defend[ing] McGregor against the people, they are defend[ing] the people from Mr. McGregor.' He told me 'you need to go to the police first because the next time he punch another guy and that guy die or go to the hospital or something bad happens, it's also your fault...”

Fans can expect additional details regarding Francesco Facchinetti’s legal battle against Conor McGregor to unravel in the days to come. As for McGregor’s MMA comeback status, he’s currently recovering from a leg injury and is expected to return to the octagon in 2022. Meanwhile, Tony Ferguson’s next opponent and comeback date are yet to be revealed.

Edited by Genci Papraniku