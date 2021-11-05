"The best first rounder in the game" - Trevor Wittman and Justin Gaethje believe Michael Chandler is 'super dangerous for 6 minutes'

Justin Gaethje and his coach Trevor Wittman believe Michael Chandler is one of the most dangerous first-round fighters in mixed martial arts. The lightweight division is unbelievably stacked right now and as a result, the majority of fights fans get to see at 155 pounds right now are absolutely amazing.

This is especially true in the top five and on Saturday night at UFC 268, fans are going to be treated to another world-class collision as Michael Chandler and Justin Gaethje prepare for war.

There are many ways this bout can go, but as per Gaethje and Trevor Wittman, the time to watch out for Michael Chandler at Madison Square Garden is in the first round.

Justin Gaethje said:

“Super, super, super dangerous for six minutes, but outside that, you know. You hate him or you love him, and I don’t like him because I think that s*** is fake. There’s no world where he gets to determine or control my emotions and thoughts or the way I’m going to approach this fight.”

Trevor Wittman added:

“I think he’s the best first-rounder in the game. I think Michael Chandler beats anybody in the first round. But when you’re taking your heart rate up to your maximum beat, and you add that athleticism and decision making, that’s where we’re better.”

How has Michael Chandler done in the first round in the UFC?

There’s always an element of unpredictability that comes with the first round of a UFC fight. For Michael Chandler, however, fans know that he’s going to go out there and give it everything he’s got for those five minutes.

In his debut at the start of the year against Dan Hooker, we saw Michael Chandler stalk “Hangman” before finishing him with an insane flurry of strikes. The win vaulted him into title contention and earned him a shot at the vacant belt against Charles Oliveira.

While he ultimately lost in the early stages of the second round, Michael Chandler showcased his first-round excellence by almost stopping Oliveira due to strikes. He clearly won the round and was on the verge of winning the title and may have even secured a 10-8 victory in the round.

Edited by Ritwik Kumar