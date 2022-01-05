"This show slaps" - Tyron Woodley praises Cobra Kai

Tyron Woodley is all praise for MMA-based series Cobra Kai. The former UFC welterweight champion recently took to Instagram to laud the Netflix series.

Sharing a screenshot of Cobra Kai's global views, Woodley wrote:

"This show slaps!!!! That's all!"

Cobra Kai is a Netflix series serving as a sequel to iconic film franchise The Karate Kid. The Ralph Macchio and William Zabka starrer is set 30 years after the events of the famous 1984 All Valley Karate Tournament.

Johnny Lawrence (Zabka) seeks vengeance by opening the Cobra Kai karate dojo, which reignites his rivalry with Daniel LaRusso (Macchio). Meanwhile, LaRusso, despite being successful, struggles to balance his life without the guidance of his mentor, Mr. Miyagi.

Tyron Woodley will feature in Cobra Kai

Tyron Woodley is no stranger to the entertainment industry, having featured in several action movies. As well as movies like Straight Outta Compton and Kickboxer: Vengeance, Woodley also acted in the Bollywood film Sultan.

'The Chosen One' is now reportedly set to appear on the viral Netflix series Cobra Kai. Woodley will be joined by former opponent Stephen 'Wonderboy' Thompson, who will be making his acting debut. 'T-Wood' and Thompson will feature in the fifth season of Cobra Kai, which is currently in the works.

Stephen Thompson revealed that he no longer had beef with Woodley and the two had a good time on the set of the show. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, 'Wonderboy' said:

"I chatted with [Woodley] not too long [ago], doing some Cobra Kai stuff. I can’t really give too much away but we were there hanging out and yeah, the beef has been squashed. Since then, he’s awesome and fun to hang out with while we were there. I didn’t get to hang out with him a ton but [did] while we were there on set.

"I’m like, known as the karate guy, so everybody has been wondering, ‘Hey, man. When are you going to do the Cobra Kai thing?’ … I can’t really give too much away, but be looking out."

Watch Stephen Thompson's interview on The MMA Hour below:

