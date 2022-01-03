"My hats go off to him" - Tyron Woodley's coach Din Thomas praises 'The Chosen One' for the way he handled Jake Paul loss

Tyron Woodley's coach Din Thomas has showered praise on 'The Chosen One' for being a good sport after his loss to Jake Paul on December 18.

Speaking to The Schmo in a recent interview, Thomas, a former UFC lightweight, said:

"The way he [Tyron Woodley] lost and the way he handled it, I've never seen anybody at that level lose so bad and handle it so well. So, my hats go off to him for that."

Catch Din Thomas' full interview with The Schmo below:

After losing a split decision to 'The Problem Child' in August 2021, Woodley took on Paul for the second time last month.

It was originally Tommy Fury who was supposed to fight Paul on that date. However, due to an injury, 'TNT' pulled out, allowing the former UFC champion to step-in on short notice.

Woodley's second appearance inside the squared circle did not end well. The 39-year-old was knocked out cold in the sixth round by the YouTuber-turned-boxer, who extended his winning streak to five.

Tyron Woodley hosted a contest on Instagram asking people to make memes about his viral knockout loss

Not many people could have handled a brutal knockout loss as well as Tyron Woodley did. After coming up short in his second encounter with Jake Paul, Woodley uploaded a post to his Instagram account announcing a contest for his followers.

'The Chosen One' offered to give $5,000 dollars to the person who could come up with the funniest meme of his knockout video, which was going viral at the time.

"They thought a lesson would make me quit. That s**t made me laugh. I been here before. But y'all real funny with the memes. some of that s**t I gotta laugh at myself. People talented at photoshop and editing. Might as well get paid for it. Here you go. 5 Bands to the funniest video/pic."

The following video was picked by the 39-year-old as the winner of the contest:

