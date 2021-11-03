"Jake Paul's a bi**h" - Tyron Woodley's manager slams YouTuber for taking 'much easier fight' against Tommy Fury instead of rematch with 'The Chosen One'

Tyron Woodley's manager Malki Kawa slammed Jake Paul for failing to hold up his end of the bargain.

As per their gentlemen's agreement, Paul would grant Woodley an immediate rematch if the UFC champ gets an "I love Jake Paul" tattoo. Woodley honored the deal by having the phrase tattooed on his middle finger. However, the parlay appeared to be just another troll-job for the YouTuber as he elected to fight Tommy Fury instead.

In an interview with The Schmo, Kawa slammed Paul for going back on his word and taking "the easier" path. Kawa said:

"Jake Paul's a b****! I don't know, man. We went and got the tattoo like he asked. We're waiting on the paperwork but then he wanted to fight Tommy Fury – which we all know is a much easier fight. You know what I mean? Him and his manager, they don't wanna make the fight happen. So whatever. I got something for Tyron, though. Something new is coming up."

Watch The Schmo's interview with Tyron Woodley's manager Malki Kawa:

However, Kawa claimed that Woodley is moving on from his feud with Paul for the time being. The CEO of First Round Management has revealed that he's working on Woodley's next boxing fight. He did not disclose specific details about the contest but said it would be against a "big-name" boxer and won't be under the Showtime banner.

Jake Paul claims Tommy Fury will be an easier opponent than Tyron Woodley

Jake Paul recently claimed his upcoming fight against Tommy Fury will be easier than his showdown against Tyron Woodley.

'The Problem Child' uploaded a video to his YouTube channel to update his fans about the latest happenings in his life and career. In the video's Q&A segment, Paul was asked about his thoughts on Fury. He answered:

"To answer that question of, 'Do you think Tyron is harder than Tommy?' my overall answer is yes. I think Tyron has way more experience. He's been in there with some of the UFC legends. He's a five-time champion. Tommy, he's a great fighter. He's undefeated, he's got fast hands, he's quick, he comes from a legendary bloodline, so on and so forth. I just think that boy will crack under pressure."

Watch Jake Paul's full video below:

