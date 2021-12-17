"This is No.1 bulls**t" - Tyron Woodley references iconic Khabib Nurmagomedov quote to explain how he felt while getting the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo

Tyron Woodley has referenced Khabib Nurmagomedov’s iconic quote – ‘This is No.1 bulls**t’ – to suggest that he wasn’t excited about getting the ‘I love Jake Paul’ tattoo.

Khabib Nurmagomedov famously used the memorable line during the post-fight press conference following his dominant victory over Michael Johnson at UFC 205. It was the same night that then-featherweight champion Conor McGregor beat Eddie Alvarez to win the UFC lightweight title.

Nurmagomedov, who was supposed to get the title shot instead of McGregor, voiced his displeasure and questioned the UFC's decision to offer the Irishman a title shot ahead of him.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov at the UFC 205 post-fight press conference below:

Going into the first boxing bout between Tyron Woodley and Jake Paul, a 'tattoo-bet' was put on the table. The loser of the fight was expected to get an embarrassing tattoo comprising the other's name.

However, after Paul beat Woodley via split decision in their first fight this August, Woodley claimed that he’d get the tattoo if they faced off in a rematch.

Jake Paul agreed, and Tyron Woodley subsequently got the tattoo. Paul then refused to rematch Woodley and instead signed up to fight Tommy Fury. Earlier this month, Fury pulled out of the fight due to health issues and Woodley stepped in on short notice to face Paul in a rematch.

During a media scrum at this week’s pre-fight press conference, Tyron Woodley was asked what was going through his mind while getting the tattoo. Woodley responded by stating:

“As Khabib would say, ‘This is No.1 bulls**t.’”

Watch Tyron Woodley quote Khabib Nurmagomedov in the video below:

Tyron Woodley claims his tattoo will eventually fade away

During the open workout sessions ahead of his rematch against Jake Paul, Tyron Woodley spoke to Showtime Sports regarding the tattoo. Woodley claimed that the strategic placement of the tattoo will see it eventually fade away, saying:

“It’s almost gone… I purposely did it as kind of like, trolling a troll."

“But basically, I did it on purpose, and I put it on the finger that meant the opposite of love. So, I put ‘I love Jake Paul’ on that finger. But I knew it was gonna wear down – You know, taking showers, washing your hands, boxing, battle ropes, turf, you know what I mean? I put it in a place; ‘cause I don’t wanna walk around with his name on me for the rest of my life."

Watch Tyron Woodley’s statements regarding the 'I love Jake Paul' tattoo from the 1:46:30 to 1:47:30-minute mark of the video below:

The upcoming professional boxing bout between Jake Paul and Tyron Woodley will be contested at 192 pounds and is scheduled for eight rounds. The highly-anticipated fight will take place at the Amalie Arena in Tampa, Florida, on December 18th.

Edited by C. Naik