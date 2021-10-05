"I'm not your Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor" - Tyson Fury explains why he doesn't prefer to live a 'big, great lifestyle'

Tyson Fury has opened up on why he does not live the lavish lifestyle that fighters like Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor are known for.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, ‘The Gypsy King’ addressed multiple topics. Tyson Fury notably spoke about the difference in his lifestyle compared to that of other combat sports megastars like Mayweather and McGregor. Fury stated:

“You know I’m not one of these people. I’m not your Floyd Mayweather or Conor McGregor or all that people who like to live some big, great lifestyle and inspire others. I know it’s great to inspire other people, but I love just to keep grounded and down to earth. I’ll tell you what I like to do. I like to f**king train me ba**s off every single day, knowing that nobody else is doing it. I like running early in the mornings and late at night. I like putting the work in.”

Additionally, Tyson Fury harked back to boxing legend Marvin Hagler’s iconic quote regarding ‘silk pajamas.’ ‘The Gypsy King’ emphasized that while most boxers find it tough to keep training once they’re successful and wealthy, the opposite is true in his case.

Tyson Fury highlighted that after scaling the great heights of success in his boxing career, he’s been even more motivated than when he had nothing. Fury explained that once you reach the pinnacle of the sport, you realize that it’s training and fights that truly matter.

He stressed that everything else that comes along with it, such as fame and glory, is short-lived. Tyson Fury also alluded to an old combat sports adage that you’re only as good as your last fight. The heavyweight boxing stalwart noted that at the end of it, no one cares how much money you make.

Moreover, Tyson Fury pointed out that everyone likes a winner and no one likes a loser. Fury then cited the examples of his heavyweight rivals Anthony Joshua and Deontay Wilder, suggesting that they’ve lost many supporters after their recent losses.

Tyson Fury, success, and the upcoming trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder

Another intriguing point that Tyson Fury shed light upon was his interpretation of success. Fury opined that success isn't necessarily having the most money, although he admitted that money is essential. He added that he's worked incredibly hard to earn his "blood money" through combat sports.

That said, Tyson Fury asserted that, to him, success is: Waking up in a good mood, having a good day, being surrounded by people you want to be surrounded by, children, family, and other such important elements of life.

Tyson Fury currently holds The Ring and WBC heavyweight titles. He will put them on the line in his trilogy fight against Deontay Wilder on October 9th, 2021.

