Who is richer between Floyd Mayweather and Conor McGregor?

Floyd Mayweather is substantially richer than Conor McGregor as of August 2021.

Floyd 'Money' Mayweather has lived up to his nickname, and claims to have a net worth of more than $1.2 billion.

Conor McGregor, named as the richest athlete of 2021 according to Forbes' Magazine, made over $180 million over a 12-month period. The figure is inclusive of $158 million from endorsements, advertising sales, and ventures. The main bulk of the enormous figure is said to have come from the sale of his whiskey, Proper Number Twelve, which he launched back in 2018.

'Money' Mayweather throughout his legendary boxing career was named the richest athlete on a regular basis by Forbes' Magazine. Mayweather claimed that he made $300 million in the fight against Manny Pacquiao and $350 million against Conor McGregor in their cross-over bout back in 2017.

Per nytimes.com, Floyd Mayweather reportedly earned northwards of $10 million dollars and a 50 percent share of pay-per-view buys, which Mayweather himself claimed to be around $100 million in March.

Floyd Mayweather, also displayed a cheque of $100 million leading up to his fight against Conor McGregor on a media tour.

The self proclaimed 'TBE' or 'The Best Ever' is notoriously famous for flaunting and showing off his wealth and frequently posts pictures on social media bragging about his luxurious lifestyle.

'The Notorious', meanwhile, has been active on social media himself while recovering from the injury he suffered at UFC 264. The former UFC lightweight champion recently bought a yacht, which he was delighted to showcase to fans.

Floyd Mayweather still holds the highest pay-per-view record of all time

On May 2, 2015, the fight between Floyd Mayweather and Manny Pacquiao generated over $400 million in revenue for approximately 4.5 million pay-per-view buys. The event still tops the list of all-time highest PPV buys.

The second event that came close was Floyd Mayweather vs Conor McGregor, which pulled off a staggering 4.3 million buys.

