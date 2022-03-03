"It's called Super Bowl fever" - Tyson Fury squashes any possible beef with Conor McGregor

Tyson Fury has played down the idea of any bad blood between Conor McGregor and himself.

When it comes to trash-talking in combat sports, Tyson Fury and Conor McGregor are up there with the best of them. Both men have made enemies, and both have had rivalries that will go down in history in their respective fields.

While Fury has enjoyed more consistent success in active competition than McGregor, it's safe to say they've also both had some real lows.

A few weeks ago, the two men, who always seemed quite amicable, suddenly turned on each other on social media.

However, as per Fury during a recent appearance on The MMA Hour, there's no real hatred that exists between them.

“Super Bowl weekend baby, Super Bowl weekend. It’s a time to grab attention when you need it,” said Fury.

Fury is referencing the fact that their initial interaction went down, as you can probably guess, during the weekend of the Super Bowl last month. The boxer added:

“There’s no beef between me and Conor McGregor. What beef would he have with me? A hundred and fifty pound guy in a totally different sport, how could he beef with me? It’s not even a thing. Obviously he was trying to reach for a bit of fame on Super Bowl weekend. It’s called Super Bowl weekend fever, everybody gets it! They know they can make some headlines and who better to call out than the Big Mac himself. I’ve got no issues at all.”

Where is Conor McGregor now?

During a recent interview with Severe MMA, McGregor noted that he should be back sparring in April. He was recently seen at the Bellator show in Dublin, where he appeared to be in good spirits ahead of a proposed return.

McGregor last fought at UFC 264 where he lost to Dustin Poirier. The Irishman broke his tibia at the end of the first round and was unable to continue.

'The Notorious' has made it clear that he'd be interested in fighting for the UFC lightweight title in his comeback fight. Of course, there are many other options out there for him, including a fourth bout with Poirier or the long-awaited trilogy against Nate Diaz.

