"My brain is slow from time to time" - UFC bantamweight Bea Malecki reveals she has difficulty spelling words due to concussion 

UFC women's bantamweight Bea Malecki has admitted she has been experiencing some brain problems for months.

Almost six months after her scary knockout loss to Josiane Nunes, Malecki opened up about the true condition of her brain.

According to 'Bad News Barbie', she has begun to feel weak and experience "weird headaches" after every sparring session since her win over Veronica Macedo at UFC Fight Night 170.

However, Malecki confessed that she started saying things out of context and struggled with spelling after her loss to Nunes in August. In her most recent Instagram post, she wrote:

"Ever since then I’ve never been the same, I think this happened around that time I fought Veronica, I don’t know exactly when. I’ve had weird headaches after my sparrings and I can tell that my brain is slow. For this last camp I was so worried about my brain that I only sparred mma 3 times. Because every time I had sparring I felt more weak afterwards. Like I legit f*cked myself up for every punch to The head. And after this knock[out] last fight [against Nunes] I got a real damn concussion. I felt so bad. I just felt I need to take care of this because I’m telling you I started to saying wrong words out of context like I wanna say “tomorrow” but I’m saying “upstairs” but then I’m like what did I just say(still) when I’m writing I can have trouble to spell words that I’ve been able to spell my whole life. And I can feel that my brain is slow from time to time and it’s like somethings missing."

The 30-year-old advised her followers to always trust their "gut feeling" whenever they feel something isn't right about their body. Bea Malecki went on to remind them to prioritize their health and take care of their brain.

Bea Malecki hints at a time frame for her return

After undergoing brain rehab, Bea Malecki has no plans to jump back to full MMA training anytime soon. Instead, she has decided to focus on regaining her strength first through light workouts.

In an earlier Instagram post, the bantamweight wrote:

"Fighting seems so far away right now with all the problems with my brain, maybe I can fight in a year from now??? I don’t know. So I decided to have smaller goals that I can accomplish this year. I want to gain muscles and get really strong. I also want to do more flexibility."

