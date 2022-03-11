UFC Fight Night: March 12, 2022 - Know the Prelim Fighters

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev will be the next Fight Night effort from the promotional juggernaut. The event is set to take place in Las Vegas, Nevada, on Saturday, March 12, 2022.

The main card will be headlined by a light heavyweight showdown between Thiago Santos and Magomed Ankalaev, who will battle for position as the next potential title challenger.

In the co-main event, Marlon Moraes will take on Song Yadong in a clash of bantamweights. While the main event is nothing short of exciting, the preliminary card is also lined up with a series of intriguing matchups.

The prelims are scheduled to kick off at 4 PM ET/ 1 PM PT, and fans are looking forward to a long night of intense action. See the entire preliminary card below.

UFC Fight Night: Santos vs. Ankalaev prelim card fighters

Here is a list of all the preliminary card fights for this weekend's event:

Matthew Semelsberger vs. A.J. Fletcher

JJ Aldrich vs. Gillian Robertson

Trevin Jones vs. Javid Basharat

Damon Jackson vs. Kamuela Kirk

Sabina Mazo vs. Miranda Maverick

Dalcha Lungiambula vs. Cody Brundage

Kris Moutinho vs. Guido Cannetti

Tafon Nchukwi vs. Azamat Murzakanov

Matthew Semelsberger

Matthew Semelsberger (9-3) scored an impressive KO victory over Martin Sano in September 2021. 'Semi The Jedi' is currently 3-1 in the UFC.

AJ Fletcher

AJ Fletcher (9-0) earned his UFC contract at Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 1 with a KO win over Leonardo Damiani. The undefeated prospect is now set to make his debut in the promotion.

JJ Aldrich

After Ariane Lipski's withdrawal from the bout, JJ Aldrich (10-4) will now take on Gillian Robertson. Aldrich is on a two-fight win streak, with her recent win coming over Vanessa Demopoulos in August 2021.

Gillian Robertson

Gillian Robertson (10-6), who was on a two-fight losing streak, turned things around when she submitted Priscila Cachoeira last December. She will now look to score her second straight win.

Trevin Jones

Trevin Jones (13-7-1) will enter Fight Night this weekend looking to bounce back from his loss against Saidyokub Kakhramonov in August 2021. However, it will be a tough challenge as he is set to take on the undefeated Javid Basharat.

Javid Basharat

Javid Basharat (11-0) earned his contract with a third-round submission win over Oron Kahlon in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 9. Six of his total victories have come by way of submission, while the other five via TKO.

Damon Jackson

Damon Jackson (19-4-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Charles Rosa in October 2021. Jackson was originally scheduled to take on Josh Culibao, but his opponent withdrew from the bout for undisclosed reasons.

Kamuela Kirk

Kamuela Kirk (12-4), pulled off an upset unanimous decision win over Makwan Amirkhani in his UFC debut last June. 'The Jawaiian' will now hope to carry that momentum into his upcoming bout against Jackson this weekend.

Sabina Mazo

Sabine Mazo (9-3) has lost her past two fights and is 3-3 in the promotion. Her upcoming bout against Maverick is crucial for her career in the UFC.

Miranda Maverick

After Mandy Bohm withdrew from the bout against Mazo, Miranda Maverick (11-4) stepped in as a replacement. Maverick is also coming off two straight losses.

Dalcha Lungiambula

Dalcha Lungiambula (11-3) suffered a unanimous decision loss in his last UFC appearance in September 2021 against Marc-Andre Barriault. Lungiambula is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Cody Brundage

Cody Brundage (6-2) made his promotional debut in September 2021 against Nick Maximov. Like his next opponent, Brundage is also coming off a unanimous decision loss and is 2-2 in his last four bouts.

Kris Moutinho

Kris Moutinho (9-5) will look to secure his first win under the UFC banner when he takes on Cannetti this Saturday. Moutinho made his promotional debut last July against Sean O'Malley, losing the fight via third-round TKO.

Guido Cannetti

Guido Cannetti (8-7) is currently on a three-fight losing skid in the promotion. In his last UFC outing against Mana Martinez, Cannetti suffered a split decision loss and picked up a six-month medical suspension due to injuries endured during the fight.

Tafon Nchukwi

Tafon Nchukwi (6-1) is coming off a unanimous decision win over Mike Rodriguez in September 2021. 'Da Don' will be looking to make it two wins in a row when he takes on the undefeated Azamat Murzakanov.

Azamat Murzakanov

Azamat Murzakanov (10-0) earned his UFC contract with a first-round TKO win over Matheus Scheffel in Dana White's Contender Series 2021: Week 1. The 35-year-old Russian is now set to make his UFC debut and continue his unbeaten run in the world's premier MMA promotion.

Edited by wkhuff20