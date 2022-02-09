"I was humbled" - UFC middleweight Deron Winn posts about grappling with "200 pound" Khabib Nurmagomedov

Deron Winn revealed what it was like to wrestle a " 200 pound" Khabib Nurmagomedov in a training session at the American Kickboxing Academy.

Winn, who competes in the UFC's middleweight division and has been a long-time training partner of Nurmagomedov, provided fans some insight into his recent session with the former UFC lightweight champion via Instagram. The 32-year-old admitted he was overwhelmed by the superior wrestling of the Dagestani sambo specialist.

Putting up a picture with 'The Eagle', Winn said:

"Grappled with 200 pound @khabib_nurmagomedov yesterday for 10 min straight and he put me through the ringer! (I’m 215/220 in this pic.) I was humbled in the sense that I was a step behind in some situations but the competitiveness in me hasn’t stopped thinking about getting better and getting back in there to battle with my brother. Big summer ahead!"

Khabib Nurmagomedov retired from professional MMA in 2020 after beating Justin Gaethje at UFC 254. The dominant Russian went 29-0 before hanging up the gloves.

Following his retirement, Nurmagomedov decided to focus on promoting the sport, thereby inaugurating his own MMA promotion, 'Eagle FC'.

Deron Winn, who has been nurtured under AKA and coach Javier Mendez, is 7-2 in his professional career. He recently fought Antonio Arroyo last December at UFC Fight Night: Thompson vs. Neal and edged off a unanimous decision victory.

Deron Winn believes Islam Makhachev's submission skills are better than Khabib Nurmagomedov

Before Islam Makhachev fought Dan Hooker at UFC 267, Deron Winn stated that he believes Makhachev's skillset on the ground in terms of submission is even better than that of Khabib Nurmagomedov's.

In an interview with Sportskeeda MMA's Andrew Whitelaw, Winn picked the UFC lightweight to win the fight against Dan Hooker, saying:

"I think Dan Hooker is a great fighter and he has obviously shown over and over again that he's very, very tough. But I think that once he gets on the ground with Islam, it'll be two different leagues. I think Islam has been able to show that recently and Islam's ground game is crazy bro. I give them a hard time about this. Honestly, submission-wise, I think he is a better ground player than Khabib was. Submission-wise," Deron Winn said.

Needless to say, the middleweight was spot on with his prediction as Makhachev overwhelmed Hooker on the ground and pulled off a submission victory (kimura) against the New Zealander to get the victory.

