"Incorrect and irresponsible" - UFC releases statement on Ariel Helwani's report that fighters must pay for their own COVID-19 tests

The UFC has often been criticized in regards fighter pay in recent times. Until recently, the UFC used to send free test kits to United States-based fighters and covered the cost of pre-departure tests for international fighters.

Ariel Helwani recently reported that fighters would have to pay out of their own pocket for COVID-19 tests, giving rise to fresh controversy. The UFC has now released a statement dismissing Helwani's report. According to the UFC, fighters are now allowed to secure their own tests which they will be reimbursed for later. The statement released by the promotion read:

"Please be advised that we are updating UFC's COVID-19 testing program to give all athletes and corners the freedom to secure their own COVID-19 tests prior to departing for their scheduled UFC events. This change is being made because low-cost COVID-19 testing has become readily accessible in the United States and abroad. To clarify, UFC will reimburse you for the initial cost of securing your own pre-departure test. As a result, UFC will no longer provide at-home testing kits. Recent reports in the media that athletes will be forced to bear the cost of 'covid testing' are incorrect and irresponsible."

Read the UFC's entire statement below:

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC issued this memo moments ago regarding the then-new policy of fighters having to pay for COVID tests out of pocket: UFC issued this memo moments ago regarding the then-new policy of fighters having to pay for COVID tests out of pocket: https://t.co/7yGiflTj1E

Ariel Helwani's response to the UFC

As per Ariel Helwani's report, fighters would have to pay for their own COVID-19 tests, which were previously covered by the UFC. The promotion soon released a statement labeling Helwani's report 'incorrect' and 'irresponsible'.

According to Ariel Helwani, the UFC's immediate retaliation proves that his reports were not inaccurate. Helwani also claimed to be in possession of physical proof to support his claims. However, Helwani was glad that the UFC's statement ensured that fighters won't have to pay out of their own pocket.

Replying to the UFC, Ariel Helwani wrote on Twitter:

"Absolutely nothing “irresponsible” or “inaccurate” about my report yesterday. I think proves that. I have physical proof of the then-change in policy. Alas, glad fighters don’t have to pay out of pocket anymore."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani Absolutely nothing “irresponsible” or “inaccurate” about my report yesterday. I think proves that. I have physical proof of the then-change in policy. Alas, glad fighters don’t have to pay out of pocket anymore. Absolutely nothing “irresponsible” or “inaccurate” about my report yesterday. I think proves that. I have physical proof of the then-change in policy. Alas, glad fighters don’t have to pay out of pocket anymore.

Also Read Article Continues below

The cost of testing kits is a significant issue as fighters and corners are regularly testing positive for the virus, often leading to the cancelation of bouts.

Edited by Jack Cunningham