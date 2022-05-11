Umar Nurmagomedov joins Islam Makhachev in calling Charles Oliveira "afraid"

Umar Nurmagomedov has called for former UFC lightweight champion Charles Oliveira to fight Islam Makhachev next.

Tagging Oliveira on Twitter, Nurmagomedov demanded that 'Do Bronx' turn his attention to the Dagestani's teammate and compatriot Makhachev next, suggesting that the decision not to do so was out of fear.

"@CharlesDoBroncs @danawhite Say @MAKHACHEVMMA Don't be afraid"

The tweet from Nurmagomedov comes in response to a post by Charles Oliveira directed at UFC president Dana White.

'Do Bronx' continued his fine run of form inside the octagon and extended his winning streak to 11 after defeating Justin Gaethje this past weekend. However, he was stripped of the belt after missing weight.

However, Oliveira still sees himself as the champ and has been acting as such this week. In one post, the Brazilian even claimed that he could defeat both Conor McGregor and Nate Diaz on the same night.

It seems that the absence of Makhachev's name is what spurred Nurmagomedov to speak up.

"Just for the record, I like to break records and I want to break another one... Fighting twice in the same night. I can knock Conor out and make Dias tap. What do you think @danawhite?"

'Do Bronx' is tied for the most post-fight bonuses (18) with Donald Cerrone. More impressively, he holds the record for the most finishes (19) and submission victories (16) in UFC history. He extended those feats after his first-round submission win over Justin Gaethje.

A dominant display at UFC 274 meant that the lightweight title remained vacant. 'Do Bronx' could not be named champion again and instead secured number-one contender status with the performance.

Whether he faces Islam Makhachev next for the title remains to be seen. The upcoming return of Conor McGregor appears to be a more interesting prospect in the eyes of Oliveira.

Daniel Cormier believes Charles Oliveira vs. Islam Makhachev is the fight to make

Former multi-weight champion Daniel Cormier believes Oliveira vs. Makhachev is the fight to make.

Despite the Brazilian's callout of Conor McGregor in his post-fight interview and his posts on social media, 'DC' expects the fight between Makhachev and Oliveira to take place in October in Abu Dhabi.

Speaking on the the DC & RC show, Cormier admitted that although Makhachev hasn't fought a high-ranked opponent, the skill he has displayed in the octagon is enough to warrant a title shot.

"You make Charles versus Islam right away. I think that because Beneil's injured, you go right away with the fight between Islam and Charles Oliveira, in Abu Dhabi in October. There's a fight already scheduled for Abu Dhabi in October, you take those two over there and let them figure out who's the greatest lightweight in the world."

Charles Oliveira is yet to agree to any fight with Islam Makhachev. Oliveira has previously stated that he believes Makhachev must defeat another ranked opponent before he earns a championship opportunity.

