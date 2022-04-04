American Top Team prospect Valerie Loureda reveals the best advice she got from training with Jorge Masvidal

Valerie Loureda has revealed the best piece of advice she’s ever gotten from fellow Cuban-American MMA star Jorge Masvidal.

In an interview with Helen Yee, Loureda stated that she’s been training at the world-renowned ATT (American Top Team) gym for about four years. The 23-year-old Bellator women’s flyweight fighter is currently one of ATT’s top prospects.

Helen Yee notably asked ‘Master’ about the best piece of advice that her ATT teammate Jorge Masvidal has ever given her. Loureda responded by stating:

“Okay, the best piece of advice Jorge has given me is to keep doing what works – Like, keep focusing on training. The main thing is the main thing. And what’s gotten me here is fighting. And in order to win fights, I have to train. So he’s always told me don’t let the fame like, distract me, that fighting is our focus. And he's always reminded me that I’m a dog. I do have big potential in the sport. And I see myself a lot like him in a fighter in a girl version. And he’s my favorite fighter forever. I admire him a lot. And I’m really proud of him."

Loureda holds a professional MMA record of 4-1. In her most recent fight, she secured a split decision victory over Taylor Turner at Bellator 271 in November 2021. During her interview with Yee, ‘Master’ asserted that she aims to secure a pair of knockouts in her Bellator fights this year.

Watch Valerie Loureda discuss Jorge Masvidal’s advice for her in the video below:

Stephen ‘Wonderboy’ Thompson on a potential fight against Jorge Masvidal

Jorge Masvidal is coming off a unanimous decision loss against Colby Covington in the main event of UFC 272 last month. While ‘Gamebred’ is yet to reveal his next opponent and comeback date, he’s been called out by a familiar foe.

Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Stephen Thompson recently called for a rematch against Masvidal. Back in 2019, the MMA community had jestingly declared Thompson as the NMF ('Nicest M-Fer') champion, a parody version of Masvidal who became the BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) titleholder that year.

Stephen Thompson defeated 'Gamebred' via unanimous decision at UFC 217 in November 2017. On that note, the No.6-ranked welterweight Thompson has now expressed interest in a rematch against the No.7-ranked Masvidal next. ‘Wonderboy’ said:

“You know, I’m ranked higher; one higher than Masvidal. He’s a striker. Give me a striker, UFC. Give me somebody that wants to stand there and strike. Please! Masvidal would be awesome.”

