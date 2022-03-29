"Masvidal would be awesome" - Stephen Thompson suggests who he would like to fight next

Stephen Thompson has shed light upon who he’d like to face in his next fight. Thompson suggested that he’d like to fight BMF champion Jorge Masvidal, also noting that he’d be open to a fight against former UFC welterweight kingpin Robbie Lawler.

While ‘Wonderboy’ is yet to fight Lawler, he’s more than familiar with Masvidal inside the octagon. Thompson fought ‘Gamebred’ at UFC 217 in November 2017. The fight witnessed Thompson put on a technical striking masterclass en route to a unanimous decision victory over Masvidal.

Presently, Thompson holds the No. 6 spot in the official UFC welterweight rankings, whereas Masvidal is ranked No. 7. Speaking to Ariel Helwani on The MMA Hour, Thompson called for a fight against ‘Gamebred’ and stated:

“You know, I’m ranked higher; one higher than Masvidal. He’s a striker. Give me a striker, UFC. Give me somebody that wants to stand there and strike. Please! Masvidal would be awesome.”

Thompson is beloved in the MMA world as the holder of the NMF ('Nicest MFer') title – a parody version of Masvidal’s BMF (Baddest Motherf***er) title. ‘Wonderboy’ jestingly referenced this while reiterating his interest in a fight against Masvidal.

Furthermore, Thompson revealed that he’s willing to face former UFC welterweight champion Robbie Lawler as well although ‘Ruthless’ isn’t currently ranked in the top-15 at welterweight. ‘Wonderboy’ said:

“I know Robbie Lawler was thrown out there as well. Even though he’s not ranked, he’s still an exciting opponent; some guy I’ve been trying to fight since he was champ. So, there are some guys there.”

Stephen Thompson on speculation regarding him potentially retiring from MMA

Stephen Thompson has suffered five losses and secured just three wins in his last eight fights. Moreover, he’s now on a two-fight losing streak. His most recent fight was a unanimous decision loss against Belal Muhammad at UFC Fight Night: Lewis vs. Daukaus in December 2021.

This, in turn, has led to certain sections of the MMA community speculating that ‘Wonderboy’ could soon hang up his MMA gloves. In an edition of his What's Up Everybody?! podcast last December, Stephen Thompson indicated that despite his recent losses, he isn’t retiring anytime soon. Thompson explained:

"I feel like people that do retire, when they sit down on the chair, they just feel like they should retire. Like just, their bodies beat up, aches and pains... When I sit here and I'm sitting down in this chair, I feel great. I feel fine. I feel fine. I feel better than I was five years ago. I just don't get it."

