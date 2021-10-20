"It's got to stop somewhere" - Veteran MMA journalist John Morgan believes Conor McGregor needs to stop 'spiraling downward' if he is to make a comeback

Conor McGregor found himself embroiled in yet another controversy after he allegedly punched Francesco Facchinetti at the St. Regis hotel in Rome.

Speaking to Submission Radio about the incident, veteran MMA journalist John Morgan said:

"That's the thing about these incidents, where do they stop? You know it's not so much that he punched the DJ, right?... It just keeps happening, where does it stop? Does it continue going? Everybody loves a good comeback story, that's the best part, making it back to the top after being at the bottom... you can't have a comeback until you're not spiralling downward anymore. That's what troubles me... when can we just get the guy back?"

John Morgan said McGregor's recent antics make him question the former UFC champion's dedication to making a successful comeback.

The Irishman broke his leg in brutal fashion at UFC 264. The injury ended his trilogy with Dustin Poirier, with 'The Diamond' picking up back-to-back TKO wins.

Conor McGregor is currently in recovery and is expected to return to the octagon next year.

"It's a damn shame" - John Morgan says Conor McGregor is 'putting himself' in these troubling situations

Speaking about the pattern emerging with Conor McGregor, John Morgan said:

"It's just a damn shame man, Conor McGregor is the biggest star in the history of sport. There's no question about it. Now these continued incidents they're troubling man, you just hate to see it and when it happens over and over and over, you start thinking it's just not an unfortunate situation. It's like you're putting yourself in this situation and I don't like seeing him go down that road''

Conor McGregor has the ability to stay in the headlines despite being sidelined with an injury. 'The Notorious' makes his presence felt online and in the real world. The Irishman has got into a habit of making controversial tweets and later deleting them. He has often been criticized for making feuds personal. McGregor is notorious for involving his opponents' families and relatives.

When he's not hostile online, McGregor is a ruckus in public. The 33-year-old got into a scuffle with rapper Machine Gun Kelly at the MTV Music Video Awards in September.

