"He's an unbelievable striker" - Vicente Luque on training with Irish MMA prospect Ian Garry

Vicente Luque has showered praise on fellow UFC welterweight and Sanford MMA teammate Ian Garry for his striking skills. 'The Silent Assassin' rates Garry highly and believes he could become a UFC world champion down the line.

Being a striker himself, the Brazilian pointed out that Garry's striking is unbelievably good and that he makes complex techniques look easy. While he feels Garry's extraordinary striking skillset will help transform him into a championship caliber fighter, Luque feels there are other aspects to the fight game that Garry must master as he makes his way to the top.

According to Vicente Luque, Sanford MMA is the perfect gym for Garry to hone his skills in other areas of the game and become a well-rounded fighter. During a recent interview with ESPN MMA, Luque said:

"I've trained with him...We got to train a lot and I think he's a beast, man... He hasn't been training for long and he's looking great, he's an unbelievable striker and man, I'm a striker myself and I look at him [and] he does make things look easy so [he's a] really talented guy... I think he's gonna do great you know if he keeps on, especially at Sanford... He's just going to improve so much and get to the level that you need to get in MMA. It's not enough just to be a great striker and Sanford MMA is where he's going to get to that next level so yeah I believe he's going to be a great prospect and a future champion."

Watch the interview below:

When are Ian Garry and Vicente Luque fighting next?

Ian Garry took the UFC by storm in his octagon debut, picking up a spectacular first-round knockout victory against Jordan Williams. He is currently undefeated with an 8-0 record and is set to take on Darian Weeks at the upcoming UFC 273 pay-per-view on April 9.

Vicente Luque has won 10 out of his last 11 fights inside the octagon. Currently on an impressive four-fight winning streak, the Brazilian will take on fellow surging contender Belal Muhammad in the headliner of a Fight Night event on April 16. A win for either man would take them close to title contention in the welterweight division.

