"I don't think it's gonna be a quick one" - Vicente Luque predicts a third or fourth round finish against "super tough" Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque does not believe that his fight with Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 51 will be a short-lived affair.

'The Silent Assassin' will headline his first UFC event on April 17 in a five-round welterweight bout against Muhammad. Luque believes that his rematch against 'Remember the Name' will be a different fight and will probably not end as quickly as their first encounter.

He reiterated the same during an interview with Megan Olivi. However, the 30-year-old is still confident that he can finish Muhammad in the second half of the fight:

"I don't think so. I do believe I can finish him, maybe in the third or fourth [round]. I don't think it's gonna be a quick one. You know, he's a much better fighter. He has shown that he's super tough. He can take shots and he has a lot of heart but I do think I can finish him."

You can watch Luque's interview with Megan Olivi for ESPN MMA below:

Luque and Muhammad first faced off at UFC 205. Luque made quick work of the 33-year-old that night and knocked him out in the opening minutes of the fight.

John McCarthy makes his pick for Vicente Luque vs. Belal Muhammad

MMA broadcaster John McCarthy believes that Vicente Luque will once again emerge victorious against Belal Muhammad on April 17.

During the latest episode of the Weighing In podcast, McCarthy said that although both are great fighters, the outcome of the rematch will likely remain the same:

“I’m gonna go with Vicente Luque one more time. Look, I think Vicente Luque is a phenomenal fighter. And I think Belal Muhammad has become a phenomenal fighter, as far as he really relied so much – back then, he relied so much on his wrestling, and he wasn’t able to really take Luque down. And that was the difference in the fight. And guess what? Nothing’s gonna change.”

Watch the full episode of the Weighing In podcast below:

Both Luque and 'Remember the Name' are having great runs in the UFC. Muhammad has been undefeated in his last seven fights in the promotion. Meanwhile, 'The Silent Assassin' has won 10 out of his last 11 fights in the UFC.

So, it will be interesting to see how the welterweight main event unfolds on April 17.

