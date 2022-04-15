"I think Gilbert did great" - Vicente Luque doesn't agree with Khamzat Chimaev's unanimous decision victory

Vicente Luque doesn't seem content with Khamzat Chimaev's recent unanimous decision victory over Gilbert Burns.

While appearing in a recent interview with Yahoo! Sports' Kevin Iole, the welterweight contender discussed his upcoming fight against Belal Muhammad at UFC Vegas 51 this weekend.

At one point during the conversation, 'The Silent Assassin' was also asked about his thoughts on the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Gilbert Burns fight that took place at last weekend's UFC 273.

Luque claimed that it was a "great fight" and complimented his compatriot for his excellent showdown against 'Borz'. Speaking further on his assessment of the bout, the Brazilian said:

"I think what Gilbert did was something really hard because Khamzat was starting, you know... Gilbert went out there and fight a guy that, you know, is a great fighter but nobody knew much about so. He had a gameplan but a lot of it was going to be decided and discovered at the moment of the fight. And I think Gilbert did great... At adversity, he kept on in there fighting as hard as he could. Even though the size difference was there, he was able to overcome that in different occasions. So I think it was a great fight... I didn't see it as a unanimous decision as it at the end it happened but it was really close."

You can catch Vicente Luque's entire interview with Yahoo! Sports below:

Vicente Luque gives his take on his upcoming rematch against Belal Muhammad

Vicente Luque has asserted that he is going to take Belal Muhammad quite seriously despite having a knockout win against him in their first outing at UFC 205.

Sharing his thoughts on the upcoming fight in an interview with Full Mount MMA, 'The Silent Assassin' had this to say:

“Yeah, I mean Belal has definitely improved a lot. He has a great winning streak right now. He has developed his game a lot. I mean, it impressed me how he controlled [Stephen] Thompson in his last fight. So, that’s one of the fights that I’ve really been watching to kind of get his timing, his movement, it has changed since we fought. And I think this is a new fight. I don’t take much of our first fight. I think that was a quick knockout, so there isn’t much I can take from it... I know he’s a tough opponent, and I gotta take him very seriously.”

Luque believes that 'Remember the Name' will enter the octagon with a better and more efficient gameplan. The Brazilian fighter does not want to risk allowing Muhammad to control him in the fight.

Watch Vicente Luque’s interview with Full Mount MMA in the video below:

