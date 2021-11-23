Watch: A young Khabib Nurmagomedov's first vlog from Dagestan after just signing with the UFC

Life for Khabib Nurmagomedov before his UFC days was much different from what it is today. Khabib's first vlog recently emerged on YouTube, giving fans the opportunity to sneak a peek into 'The Eagle' as he stood on the cusp of his reign of dominance on MMA's biggest stage.

The video saw a young Khabib Nurmagomedov recording his routine for all the world to see. From running up hills and mountains to training in gyms brimming with aspiring combat sports athletes, the Dagestani legend's vlog shows it all.

Khabib was also seen talking about his sparring partner, Islam Makhachev, who fans have only recently gotten much more familiar with. The former lightweight champ revealed that Makhachev was training for the World Combat Sambo Championship at the time.

Watch Khabib Nurmagomedov's first vlog below:

Khabib Nurmagomedov talks about the pressure of starting his UFC career

Khabib, in the same vlog, participated in a Q&A session, during which he was asked whether he was feeling any pressure as he inched closer to his foray into the UFC.

"Thanks to everyone who congratulated me. There was no pressure at the beginning when I signed the contract. But now when they found an opponent for me, I feel great responsibility, representing my country. Let's see how it goes. Let's get ready."

Khabib Nurmagomedov subsequently offered fans some insight into the origins of his combat sports career. Having competed across multiple formats, the Dagestani revealed that his journey started when he was "12 or 13-years-old."

In anticipation of his debut in the world's premier MMA promotion, Khabib also quipped about how his name would be pronounced by the famed Bruce Buffer inside the octagon come fight night.

'The Eagle' went on to make his debut in the UFC against Kamal Shalorus back in January 2012 at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tennessee. He fought on the preliminary card of UFC on FX: Guillard vs. Miller. Khabib managed to fight his way to a third-round submission win via rear-naked choke.

Edited by Harvey Leonard