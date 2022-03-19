Watch: Conor McGregor looks almost recovered doing heavy lifting at "post Paddy's day workout"

Conor McGregor recently shared pictures and videos of his progress in training as he recovers from a gruesome injury. The Irishman was documented doing some heavy lifting in the aftermath of all the celebrations for St. Patrick's day.

The Dubliner took to Instagram to share his progress, leaving several fans quite impressed. McGregor was seen doing deadlifts with a multifunctional hex trap bar, incline dumbbell press, and barbell curls. He also showed off his bulky physique in a close-up photo of his torso.

Check out McGregor's post below:

"Little post paddy’s day workout in me ma’s kitchen haha St. Practice day and Proper Twelve is everyday for me! Get it into ya’s, two sugars need nunya’s"

Conor McGregor claims he won't come back to the octagon if it's not for the title

In a recent interaction with TheMacLife, Conor McGregor offered fans some insight into his future inside the UFC octagon. When asked about his prospects of making his return to a title fight right off the bat, the Irishman admitted that it was either going to be that or a bust.

In addition to calling for greater respect to his name, the Crumlin native admitted that he was laser focused on laying claim to another championship belt. However, McGregor further conceded that at the end of the day, he may settle for a non-title fight considering the numerous exciting matchups he could possibly choose from.

"I'm going to waltz back into a title shot make no mistake about it. I am not, you know, it's that or I won't, you know what I mean? It has to be a title shot what else can it f***ing be. No one's saying that. Let's see if things shake up. There's plenty of fuzzy man. I'm a fighter at the end of the day, I'll say that but i'll probably f***ing do anything. I just want to fight and compete but I want that gold belt," said McGregor.

Check out McGregor's interaction with TheMacLife below:

Conor McGregor last featured in a main event bout against Dustin Poirier at UFC 264 back in July 2021. He suffered a TKO loss at the hands of 'The Diamond' after an intervention from ringside medical professionals as he suffered a gruesome injury that rendered him unable to compete.

