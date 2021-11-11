Watch: Conor McGregor spotted in Dubai and escorted by security as fans cheer him on

Conor McGregor visited Dubai last weekend and was seen being cheered on by loads of fans in a recent video which has surfaced online.

In the video, which was shared by a Conor McGregor fan account on Twitter, the Irishman was seen waving to a crowd as he was escorted by security through an outdoor restaurant.

Fans were seen clicking photos and videos of 'Notorious', who was wearing a pink shirt, and he acknowledged most of them before going into the building. They kept shouting his name out loud throughout.

Watch Conor McGregor getting cheered on by fans in Dubai below:

McGregor is currently out of action due to a broken leg he suffered during the UFC 264 main event against No.1 lightweight contender Dustin Poirier. He is expected to return to the octagon in 2022.

It has been five years since Conor McGregor became the first simultaneous multi-divisional champion in UFC history

Conor McGregor is without a doubt the biggest MMA superstar ever. He is one of the main reasons for the increase in popularity for both the UFC and the sport as a whole in recent years.

While McGregor is now No.9 in the UFC lightweight rankings, he was No.2 in the UFC men's pound-for-pound rankings after a phenomenal performance inside Madison Square Garden five years ago.

The 33-year-old star claimed the featherweight championship from the legendary Jose Aldo in style in 2015 and traded wins against Nate Diaz at welterweight in 2016 . He then challenged lightweight titleholder Eddie Alvarez at UFC 205 on November 12, 2016.

Five years ago today, "Sorry I'm late. I just don't give a f*ck!"Five years ago today, @TheNotoriousMMA showed up fashionably late in the Gucci mink ⏰ "Sorry I'm late. I just don't give a f*ck!"Five years ago today, @TheNotoriousMMA showed up fashionably late in the Gucci mink ⏰ https://t.co/p8Q2EXRs6A

Conor McGregor was at his best throughout that weekend, from the press conference on November 10 to the weigh-in on the 11th and finally Saturday's main event in New York.

The trash-talking 155-pounder backed up all his words and knocked out Alvarez at the 3:04 mark in round two. The victory made him the first fighter in UFC history to hold belts in two different weight classes simultaneously.

McGregor eventually dropped both titles due to inactivity and has since managed just one victory in four outings in the years since.

