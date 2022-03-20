Watch: Crowd outside O2 Arena goes ballistic after Tom Aspinall's submission win over Alexander Volkov

Tom Aspinall got his hometown fans going into a frenzy outside the O2 Arena after submitting Alexander Volkov at UFC London.

The Fight Night's main event did not fail to deliver as heavyweight contender Aspinall put on one of the best performances of his career. The Englishman needed less than a round to submit Volkov and secure his fifth consecutive UFC win.

The audience went wild inside the O2 Arena right after Volkov tapped from Aspinall's lethal armbar. MMA journalist Ariel Helwani shared a video clip taken by Aspinall's "best friend" showing the exuberant reaction of the crowd outside the arena.

Watch the video below:

Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, How special was last night?This was the scene outside the O2 arena after Tom Aspinall won the main event.Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, @AlexKilley1 , as he was leaving. Imagine what that must have felt like. How special was last night? This was the scene outside the O2 arena after Tom Aspinall won the main event. Video was taken by Tom’s best friend of 25 years, @AlexKilley1, as he was leaving. Imagine what that must have felt like. https://t.co/m6p6rQXiN6

Aspinall seems to be aware that he is a fighter that fans love to watch, much like fellow heavyweight Tai Tuivasa. With that in mind, the 28-year-old now wants 'Bam Bam' to be his opponent in the next UFC event in the UK.

In his post-fight press conference, Aspinall said:

“The reason why I called out Tai is first of all, I am a massive fan of his style. Second of all [I’m] a massive fan of his personality. And the crowd goes wild when he fights and apparently, the crowd goes wild when I fight. So, me and him in the UK, come on bro! What a good time that would be. Let’s line up the next UK card get me and Tai on it please.”

Watch Tom Aspinall talk about Tai Tuivasa below:

Tom Aspinall and all the finishers at UFC London were awarded with fight bonuses

UFC Fight Night: Aspinall vs. Volkov will go down as one of the promotion's most exciting events this year. Nine of the 12 fights on the card were finishes, including stoppage wins for main card fighters Tom Aspinall, Arnold Allen and Paddy Pimblett.

UFC president Dana White was thrilled enough to reward all finishers with a $50,000 fight bonus. In the post-fight presser, he said:

“They had already done all the bonuses and they were walking me through it and I was like, ‘F*** it. I’m in such a good mood, give everybody a bonus.’ And they all deserved it. Tonight couldn’t have been a better night, you couldn’t write a better script. It couldn’t go any better than it did. The fights were awesome. Everybody fought their ass off. Kids who won, kids who lost.”

Watch White's full interview below:

Edited by Aziel Karthak