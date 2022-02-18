Watch: Francis Ngannou eats bodyshots from friend and 1/1 NFT buyer

Francis Ngannou recently posted an Instagram video of Eggleston Emporium, his friend who purchased the heavyweight champion's "The Crowned King" one of one NFT, bombarding him with body shots.

'The Predator' flew the buyer out to Las Vegas ahead of his UFC 270 clash with Ciryl Gane. In the video, Eggleston Emporium is seen chipping away at Ngannou's torso with a series of punches, but the Cameroonian hardly flinches. The caption reads:

"My friend @eggleston_emporium not only bought my first NFT 1 of 1 after I won the belt vs Stipe, he showed off his power in the #bodyshotchallenge when we flew him to Las Vegas to meet in person 🤣"

Watch the video here:

Gegard Mousasi believes the UFC may let Francis Ngannou leave to avoid setting a precedent

Francis Ngannou's contract standoff with the UFC was one of the biggest talking points heading into his bout with Ciryl Gane. The Predator' put on one of the most impressive performances of his career to retain the heavyweight title against his former training partner.

Despite suffering from a torn MCL and a damaged ACL, Ngannou utilized his improved grappling to take control of the fight and rally from a two-round deficit to win.

Although Ngannou has quickly become one of the biggest draws in MMA, former UFC fighter Gegard Mousasi is unsure if the UFC will set a precedent and accept 'The Predator's' terms. During an exclusive Sportskeeda interview with James Lynch, the Bellator star said:

"[With the] UFC, you know, I don't. They might let him go. They want maybe Jon Jones to come back, you know, and they might let him go – [to] make an example. They do those stuff. A lot of fighters walked away and came back so I know UFC plays sometimes. But yeah, if he wants to get paid... If he can do some boxing fight, [he'd] make in one fight what he'd make in 10 fights in the UFC. He should do that."

Watch the full interview below:

Francis Ngannou will require knee surgery before he can return to the octagon. The Cameroonian could be on the shelf for an extended period of time and might not compete again in 2022. With Jon Jones expressing a desire to fight this year, there has been speculation about an interim heavyweight title fight between 'Bones' and Stipe Miocic.

