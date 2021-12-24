Watch: Israel Adesanya schools young sparring partner while preparing for Robert Whittaker rematch

UFC middleweight champion Israel Adesanya schooled a young sparring partner while preparing for the rematch against No.1 contender and former titleholder Robert Whittaker.

The Adesanya vs. Whittaker rematch will headline the UFC 271 pay-per-view on February 12th, 2022, at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas. A middleweight contender's bout between Jared Cannonier and Derek Brunson is expected to serve as the co-main event on the card.

A mixed martial arts fan, going by the user name Kamarumedov, took to Twitter to share a video of 'The Last Stylebender' training with the youngster. He seemed to be having fun with the boy during the light-hearted session.

Watch Israel Adesanya spar with a young training partner ahead of the second Robert Whittaker fight below:

Kamarumedov @Kamarumedov Izzy fucking with the youngun 😂 Izzy fucking with the youngun 😂 https://t.co/me0JoW26lU

Adesanya currently holds a 21-1 win-loss record in his professional MMA career. His only defeat came against then light heavyweight champion Jan Blachowicz in a bid to become a two-weight titlist at UFC 259 in March this year.

Whittaker, on the other hand, is 23-5. He is on a three-fight winning streak inside the UFC octagon. 'The Reaper' claimed 'Fight of the Night' honor for his latest triumph over Kelvin Gastelum at UFC Vegas 24.

Israel Adesanya knocked out Robert Whittaker in Australia to become middleweight champion at UFC 243

Robert Whittaker won the interim middleweight title after beating Yoel Romero at UFC 213 in July 2017. He was later promoted as the undisputed champion after the legendary Georges St-Pierre vacated his belt.

Following a split decision victory over Romero in a non-title rematch, Whittaker squared off against interim champ Israel Adesanya in a unification fight at UFC 243 inside Melbourne's Marvel Stadium.

MMA History Today @MMAHistoryToday Nov14.2015



6 years ago today,



Israel Adesanya attended UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia as a fan and watched Robert Whittaker defeat Uriah Hall.



4 years later, Adesanya returned to the same arena and defeated Robert Whittaker to become the Middleweight Champion. Nov14.20156 years ago today,Israel Adesanya attended UFC 193 in Melbourne, Australia as a fan and watched Robert Whittaker defeat Uriah Hall.4 years later, Adesanya returned to the same arena and defeated Robert Whittaker to become the Middleweight Champion. https://t.co/gjutzfGACf

Israel Adesanya successfully claimed undisputed gold via knockout at 3:33 of round two during the October 2019 main event.

Also Read Article Continues below

The 32-year-old Nigerian-born New Zealand superstar has since made three successful title defenses and will be looking to get the better of Whittaker yet again.

WATCH: Top 5 unbelievable moments of 2021 in the UFC!

Edited by Josh Evanoff