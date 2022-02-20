Watch: Joaquin Buckley thanks D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown for helping him promote UFC Fight Night bout

In the aftermath of a strong performance against Abdul Razak Alhassan, Joaquin Buckley acknowledged D.U.S.T. Commander Dale Brown's efforts in helping him promote his clash at UFC Vegas 48.

Buckley declared that the promotion chose to build up their UFC Vegas 48 clash was rather lackluster. He invited Detroit Urban Survival Training's frontman, the infamous Dale Brown, to attract attention and promote his fight.

'New Mansa' expressed gratitude for Brown's help in promoting the fight while in conversation with Paul Felder during the post-fight octagon interview:

"When I realized the UFC wasn't promoting like it should, they probably promoted well at the end, but I made sure that all the eyes, you see, I got my man right here. Come here, Dale, come here. That's why I brought this man in here, to help promote this fight. I probably never had as many people watching this fight. We got DJ Khaled out there, Snoop Dogg, all the celebrities watching both kings in here. Both KO artists go to f***ing war and show that we can go three rounds."

Buckley was seen training in self-defense alongside the D.U.S.T. head honcho in the build-up to his fight against Alhassan. He subsequently revealed that Brown would make an appearance in his corner on fight night.

Viral self-defense “expert” Dale Brown will corner Joaquin Buckley at #UFCVegas48 . Bring back Joshua Fabia, all has been forgiven… Viral self-defense “expert” Dale Brown will corner Joaquin Buckley at #UFCVegas48. Bring back Joshua Fabia, all has been forgiven…😬 https://t.co/bggS7GSmj1

Joaquin Buckley picks up a hard-fought win at UFC Vegas 48

Joaquin Buckley managed to eke out a split decision win at the UFC Apex facility in his middleweight clash against Abdul Razak Alhassan. After three rounds, two judges scored the fight 29-28 for Buckley, and the dissenting judge saw the fight 29-28 in favor of Alhassan.

Both Buckley and Alhassan put forth an absolute striking masterclass. However, Buckley's ground game and his takedowns helped sway the judges in his favor in the moment of truth.

UFC Europe @UFCEurope #UFCVegas48 We hit the third and final round between Buckley & Alhassan...just like we all predicted, right?! We hit the third and final round between Buckley & Alhassan...just like we all predicted, right?! 😳 #UFCVegas48 https://t.co/8WzQ2bEgCQ

The win against Alhassan marked Buckley's first decision win since 2018. It was his second win in a row after having stopped Antonio Arroyo in the third round in his previous outing inside the octagon. They locked horns at UFC Vegas 37.

