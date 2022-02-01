Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov hilariously offers comedian Bob Menery 3 sheep in exchange for arranging a meeting with Michael Jordan

Khabib Nurmagomedov was recently filmed offering three sheep to comedian Bob Menery. 'The Eagle' hoped to trade livestock for an opportunity to set up a meet-and-greet with NBA and basketball legend Michael Jordan.

Furthermore, Khabib offered to gift NELK Boys' Kyle Forgeard a dog if Menery set up a meeting between the two sporting legends. The group was seen interacting inside an MMA cage. Salim Sirur was also seen with the trio.

When asked how many sheep he would gift the comedian, Khabib declared:

"Three. Three sheep. If you make me and Michael Jordan meet, I'm going to give you three sheep. Maybe we going to give [Kyle Forgeard] free dog."

Check out Khabib Nurmagomedov's interaction with Bob Menery below:

They crossed paths while Khabib was at the FLXCast Arena in Miami, Florida. The former UFC lightweight champion visited 'The Magic City' to oversee operations at Eagle FC's stateside debut.

Khabib Nurmagomedov's Eagle Fight Club recently put together their first US-held event, EFC 44. The fight card was headlined by a clash between Tyrone Spong and Sergei Kharitonov. The Russian emerged victorious in the heavyweight scrap.

Former UFC light heavyweight champion Rashad Evans featured in the co-main event in a fight against Gabriel Checco. The contest marked his return to active contention after a lengthy layoff.

The UFC Hall of Famer made a successful return to fighting ways by recording a unanimous decision win. The judges scored their fight 30-27, 30-27 and 30-27.

Khabib Nurmagomedov admits he was nervous before Eagle FC 44

In the aftermath of the event, Khabib Nurmagomedov admitted he was filled with nerves when he woke up the day. He revealed he felt the same way he used to feel when he was expected to fight inside the octagon.

At the post-fight press conference, 'The Eagle' said:

"Today when I wake up, it was like I was nervous like I have, I'm going to fight tonight, you know. I have like, same feeling today when I wake up, you know? And I realize, [I'm not] going to fight, like I have fighting show you know. It was very nervous day, but right now, it's like I am happy. It was very good event."

Catch the Eagle FC 44 post-fight presser below:

In a post on social media, the Dagestani doubled down on how successful the event had gone. He revealed it had managed to accrue astonishing numbers even before the main card kicked off.

