Watch: Khabib Nurmagomedov invites Henry Cejudo to Dagestan for a noble cause 

Henry Cejudo recently shared some footage of himself in conversation with Khabib Nurmagomedov on Twitter. 'The Eagle' was seen making a case for Cejudo to visit Dagestan and interact with children to get them interested in combat sports.

Nurmagomedov suggested that the duo organize a seminar to highlight the pros of competing in multiple formats of combat sports, including wrestling and MMA.

Check out Cejudo's post on Twitter below:

"We can make like seminar, you know? Like, freestyle wrestling, MMA, like, just take picture, give kids good energy, you know? We're gonna go to my village. When do you want to go?"

Check out the post below:

Henry Cejudo @HenryCejudo talk with the 🦅. Justtalk with the 🦅. Just 🐐 talk with the 🦅. 🏆🏆🏆 https://t.co/ntg76zThrL

While discussing the possibility of such a trip, Henry Cejudo revealed that he had wrestled in Dagestan back in the day. However, he admitted that he failed to overcome the challenge presented by Dagestani wrestlers on the wrestling mats.

Nurmagomedov also offered to set up a meet and greet with Cejudo himself to encourage and motivate the children to go down a similar path. The Dagestani phenom admitted that a photo session with the kids would do them a world of good.

Henry Cejudo and Chan Sung Jung issue Alexander Volkanovski a loud warning

In a recent post on social media, Henry Cejudo shared a snap of himself sitting alongside Chan Sung Jung at his iconic Fight Ready Gym in Scottsdale, Arizona. He captioned the post with a strong message to Alexander Volkanovski himself.

'The Korean Zombie' has been training alongside fighter-turned-mentor, Coach Cejudo, in anticipation of his upcoming clash against the UFC featherweight champion.

Check out Cejudo's post on Instagram below:

"He are coming for your oversized head Alexandre “The Average”

Check out the Instagram post below:

Jung and Volkanovski are slated to lock horns in the main event at UFC 273. The fight is set to take place at the VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena in Jacksonville, Florida, on April 9, Saturday.

Jung's spot in the headliner at UFC 273 was previously held by the former featherweight champion Max Holloway. However, an injury forced 'Blessed' out of the highly anticipated clash.

Interestingly, he has since been cleared of injury and is expected to serve as a backup fighter should Jung or Volkanovski pull out of the fight for any reason.

Edited by David Andrew