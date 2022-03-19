Watch: Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till Facetime Dana White 

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till recently released previously unseen footage of their digital interactions with UFC president Dana White. The duo were seen interacting with White via FaceTime.

'Borz' recently took to social media in a bid to share footage of the time he spent alongside Till in Las Vegas. In a video uploaded to his YouTube channel, they were also seen interacting with Dana White.

The trio discussed plans to meet over dinner after the fights at UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall. Over the course of their brief interaction, White was heard appreciating the nature of the relationship that Chimaev and Till had managed to nurture.

The UFC head honcho admitted that he loved the fact that the two had grown so close in such a short span of time. The trio further discussed their plans to travel to London to watch the action unfold at the O2 Arena.

Watch Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till's interaction with Dana White below:

With UFC Fight Night: Volkov vs. Aspinall, the promotion is set to make it's long-awaited return to the United Kingdom. The event will be hosted at the iconic O2 Arena in London.

Darren Till offers insight into Khamzat Chimaev's preparation for his UFC 273 clash

In the same video, the duo were seen putting in the work inside the gym at the UFC Performance Institute in Enterprise, Nevada. During their training session, Darren Till offered fans an update on Khamzat Chimaev's progress as his highly anticipated clash against Gilbert Burns at UFC 273 inches closer.

"Like three-four weeks more to go to his fight. So, you know, he's ready to fight now, just getting the last bit of touches. Everything's good. His weight's good. His fitness is good. He's had good sparring."

Ariel Helwani @arielhelwani UFC officially annoucnes Khamzat Chimaev x Gilbert Burns on April 9. This is a really good main card. UFC officially annoucnes Khamzat Chimaev x Gilbert Burns on April 9. This is a really good main card. https://t.co/cJdKgPbf0f

Chimaev and Gilbert Burns are set to lock horns in a welterweight bout at UFC 273. The fight is slated to take place at the T-Mobile Arena in Paradise, Nevada, on April 9.

As far as Dana White is concerned, the welterweight scrap between the two will produce the No. 1 contender, who will eventually go on to stake their claim for the title in a fight against the 170-lbs kingpin, Kamaru Usman.

Edited by David Andrew