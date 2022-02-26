Watch: Khamzat Chimaev pushes Darren Till to his limits as he trains relentlessly

Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till have developed quite a relationship with each other. Till has been training alongside 'Borz' for about a week now, after flying out to Sweden.

Darren Till has had a rough time in the UFC as of late. 'The Gorilla' is coming off a loss to Derek Brunson after having dominated the early stages of the bout. Till has lost four of his last five fights.

Interestingly enough, Chimaev has also competed in the UFC's middleweight division in the past but seems quite comfortable training alongside Till, who is currently ranked No.8 in the 185-pound division.

In a recently uploaded video on his official YouTube channel, Chimaev was seen suggesting that Till was already in better shape and that his defense was getting better.

'Borz' also put the Englishman through an intense training session. 'The Gorilla' can be seen executing burpees, as well as hitting pads.

Check out Khamzat Chimaev and Darren Till train alongside each other in the following video:

John McCarthy believes that Khamzat Chimaev has the tools to beat Kamaru Usman

Long-time MMA referee John McCarthy is of the opinion that Khamzat Chimaev has the tools to beat Kamaru Usman. During an episode of The Weighing In podcast, McCarthy praised Chimaev's wrestling, stand-up, and submission skills.

"I'll tell you right now, I've been on the bandwagon because I told I've watched him before since he was in the UFC. The guy's a stud, he's got it all, he's got stand up, his wrestling is phenomenal, he's got good submissions, the guy's a stud. Can he beat Usman? Absolutely. Can Usman beat him? Absolutely," said McCarthy.

Chimaev is currently rumored to fight Gilbert Burns next. Burns is a top contender in the UFC's welterweight division and a victory over 'Durinho' will get Chimaev closer to a potential title shot against Usman.

'Borz' is unbeaten in the UFC and is coming off a stunning first-round submission victory over Li Jingliang at UFC 267. The Swede manhandled his opponent before sinking in a rear-naked choke to finish the fight.

The victory also helped Chimaev break into the top 15 of the welterweight rankings.

Check out John McCarthy speaking on Chimaev's chances against Kamaru Usman:

