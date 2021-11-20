Watch: Khamzat Chimaev's fan barges into the cage to congratulate him after his win over Jack Hermansson in a wrestling match

Khamzat Chimaev, who currently finds himself on an upward trajectory in the UFC, seemingly decided to branch out and conquer new lands. After getting his hand-raised in a freestyle wrestling bout against UFC contemporary Jack Hermansson, he was greeted and congratulated by a fan who rushed the cage.

MMA Eejit 🇮🇪 @MMAEejit Some weird Chimaev fan ran into the cage after the wrestling match 😂 Some weird Chimaev fan ran into the cage after the wrestling match 😂 https://t.co/5uwFnVSMd6

Headlining the Bulldog Fight Night 9 event in Gothenburg, Sweden, Chimaev and Hermansson competed in a freestyle wrestling bout that was scheduled to run for two three-minute rounds. The UFC fighters weighed in at 187lbs each for the fight.

This victory only adds to all the hype that surrounds Khamzat Chimaev in the UFC. 'Borz' is currently 4-0 in the UFC with three of his most recent wins inside the octagon coming well within the first round by way of KO/TKO and submission.

Watch the entire fight between Khamzat Chimaev and Jack Hermansson right here:

Jack Hermansson, on the other hand, holds a 9-4 record in the UFC. 'The Joker', over the course of his stint with the UFC, has recorded losses at the hands of Marvin Vettori, Jared Cannonier and more. Hermansson, 3-2 in his last five fights, outpointed Edmen Shahbazyan in his most recent outing in the octagon back in May this year.

What's next for Khamzat Chimaev?

Having forayed into the UFC's 170lbs division with a bang, Khamzat Chimaev has drawn a tremendous amount of attention to himself. In addition to his in-ring skills, 'Borz' has managed to remain in the headlines with his antics on social media.

Considering the hype that has built up around Chimaev, there have been calls to hurl the Swede into the deep end of the division. Gilbert Burns, for one, is a competitor that has been called upon by the fans to test Khamzat Chimaev's mettle.

Chisanga Malata @Chisanga_Malata



A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.



Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.



Shoutout to 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works.Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence.Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. 🚨FIGHT NEWS 🚨A welterweight showdown between Khamzat Chimaev and Gilbert Burns is in the works. Huge, huge fight for both men and one that could have serious implications for Kamaru Usman’s next title defence. Shoutout to @FrontkickOnline for first reporting the news. https://t.co/8fvgIXTNxK

Although Burns believes that fighting a No. 10 ranked fighter does not make sense for him at this point in his career, he has admitted that saying no to a fight is just as hard.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Should the UFC offer Burns a scrap against Chimaev, owing to the potential for marketability, rest assured the Brazilian will not back down.

Edited by David Andrew