Watch: Nate Diaz's reaction to teammate Nick Maximov's UFC Fight Night win

Nate Diaz is thrilled to have witnessed Nick Maximov score another UFC win.

Nick Maximov secured his second UFC win with a split decision victory over Punahele Soriano at UFC Vegas 47. Two judges gave their nods to Maximov, favoring him on the scorecards 30-27 and 29-28. The third official, meanwhile, gave Soriano a 29-28 score. After the fight, Maximov's mentor Diaz was seen celebrating his teammate's win.

See Diaz's reaction to Maximov's win below:

Maximov had been under the tutelage of the Diaz brothers (Nate and Nick) leading to his second fight under the UFC banner. In his octagon interview, the 24-year-old gave a Nate Diaz-style shoutout to his team.

“I don't know [what's next for me] but shout out to the Nick Diaz Academy, Nick Diaz Army, my coaches, Randy Spence, Lucas Gamaza, my training partner Luciano, everyone over here, Chris, Nate [Diaz], all my homies,” Maximov said.

Watch Maximov's full octagon interview below:

Maximov earned his first shot at the UFC when he made a tremendous run on Dana White’s Contender Series. He quickly made his mark in the promotion by scoring a unanimous decision win over Cody Brundage at UFC 266.

Being under Nate Diaz's shadow can get a bit annoying

In mainstream MMA, being an understudy of a big-name UFC star like Nate Diaz is good most of the time. However, Maximov admitted during his UFC 266 post-fight press conference that "it gets a little annoying" when people always ask about Diaz.

According to Maximov, he never wanted to throw shade at the Diaz brothers. However, if people are really more interested in his relationship with the pair than his own career, they should ask the brothers instead.

“You guys can go talk to them yourself, you know? I get why they do it and I’m not trying to diss on them, but once you get asked every day, all the time, you’re like, ‘you can go ask them yourself.’ It’s just kind of whatever at this point, but yeah, it gets a little annoying,” said Maximov.

Catch Maximov's full UFC 266 post-fight presser below:

Edited by Saiyed Adeem Karim