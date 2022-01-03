Watch: Robert Whittaker sharpens takedown defense ahead of Israel Adesanya rematch

As Robert Whittaker inches closer to his rematch against Israel Adesanya, it seems like 'The Reaper' is honing his craft to the best of his abilities.

In a recent post on Instagram, the former UFC middleweight champion shared a video of himself perfecting the art of takedown defense.

The clip is a throwback to what seemed like his first day of training. The wholesome video sees Whittaker practicing his sprawl as his child tries to replicate what he's doing.

"Throwback to my day 1."

Check out the video below:

Robert Whittaker and Israel Adesanya are currently on another collision course with each other. The former foes are set to headline the UFC 271 pay-per-view on February 13. The event is set to take place at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

Israel Adesanya believes he has a point to prove with a win against Robert Whittaker

The reigning middleweight champion previously expressed a lack of interest in offering Whittaker a rematch. However, he changed his mind soon after the Australian admitted that Adesanya had gotten inside his head during their first encounter.

With a decisive performance against Robert Whittaker, Adesanya believes he can make a strong statement and shut naysayers like Marvin Vettori and Paulo Costa up for good.

In a video he posted on his YouTube channel, the Nigerian-New Zealander offered fans some insight into his training camp and his mindset going into his next fight at UFC 271.

“This is the best I’ve ever come into a camp in shape and I’m not going out of shape, I promise you that. I have a point to prove, to myself but just also to, you know those people, I just want to shut them the f*ck up. I mean the motivation for me is he’s not making excuses like Vettori or Costa.”

Watch Israel Adesanya talk about Robert Whittaker in his UFC 271 Fight Camp series below:

Since losing the title to Israel Adesanya, Robert Whittaker has secured three decisive wins over ranked opposition. He picked up unanimous decision victories over Darren Till, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Rest assured, he will be looking to build on this impressive run of form and reclaim his title come fight night next month. However, that is certainly easier said than done.

Edited by Harvey Leonard