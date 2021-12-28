Watch: UFC recaps the best moments on the mic in 2021

In 2021, the UFC has offered fans some of the greatest pay-per-views and fight nights, helping them deal with the trauma of COVID-19. However, the fighters have played a crucial role in making these events that much greater, with their performances inside and outside the octagon.

In a recent Instagram post, the UFC tipped its hat to the fighters who set the stage on fire with their skills on the mic. The post saw some of the greatest fighters who effectively etched their names in MMA folklore as the most entertaining and funniest in the promotion.

The video included snippets of fighters like Paddy Pimblett, Khamzat Chimaev, Michael Chandler, Julianna Pena and Tai Tuivasa. However, it would be incomplete without the usual suspects when it comes to talking trash and mic work. They include Conor McGregor, Derrick Lewis and Sean O'Malley.

"You get handed a live mic... you better make the most of it!" wrote UFC Europe on Instagram.

Conor McGregor immortalizes himself as the trash-talking maestro in the UFC

Although UFC fighters have delivered a myriad of iconic post-fight and media-day interviews, Conor McGregor has cemented his spot at the top of that list.

Common sense dictates that fighters draw a humbled figure in the wake of a devastating loss against their bad blood foes. McGregor was not given that memo.

In the face of a humiliating and excruciatingly painful loss at the hands of Dustin Poirier at UFC 264, the Irishman delivered one of the most iconic post-fight interviews in UFC history.

Sat on the floor with a broken leg, Conor McGregor wasted no time in lobbying for another fight against Poirier. In his octagon interview with Joe Rogan, the Dublin native issued a wild callout to 'The Diamond'.

“This is not over. If I have to take this outside with him, I’ll go outside. I don’t give a bollocks. Your wife is in my DMs. Hey baby, hit me back up on chat later on. We’ll be at the after party, the Wynn nightclub, baby. You’re looking fit, you little hoe. F*ck him.”

Catch Conor McGregor's infamous post-fight interview below:

Edited by Harvey Leonard