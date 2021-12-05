Watch: Vince Vaughn's ecstatic reaction after Rafael Fiziev hilariously calls him out following win over Brad Riddell

As Vince Vaughn dressed up and stepped out to watch the likes of Rafael Fiziev and Brad Riddell lock horns at UFC Vegas 44, he certainly wasn't expecting his name to be called out during a post-fight interview. However, that's exactly what happened and all he could do was smile and clap.

Rafael Fiziev, in the wake of his triumph over Brad Riddell, proceeded to name-check 'The Internship' star in his post-fight interview with Daniel Cormier. Here's what Fiziev had to say:

“Give me three months, and I’m ready to fight again. We have one legend here, maybe he wants to fight with me. Yeah, his name Vince Vaughn … Yeah, I love him."

Check out Rafael Fiziev's post-fight interview, right here:

Vince Vaughn is known for occasionally dabbling in the art of jiu-jitsu; however, lacing up a pair of 6oz gloves in a bid to go toe-to-toe against a surging Fiziev seems highly unlikely.

Rafael Fiziev stuns Brad Riddell

Ataman' recorded a third-round TKO win over Brad Riddell, who he wobbled with an absolutely astonishing spinning wheel kick. The two fighters took to the cage, fighting on the same card as Rob Font and Jose Aldo at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Rafael Fiziev, with his startling kick, forced referee Herb Dean to step in and call a stop to the contest two and a half minutes into the third round. With the win against Riddell, Fiziev is now on a five-fight winning streak after suffering his first professional loss at the hands of Magomed Mustafaev in his promotional debut.

TSN @TSN_Sports



(🎥: Rafael Fiziev scores the 13th wheel kick knockout in UFC history! 😱(🎥: @UFC_CA Rafael Fiziev scores the 13th wheel kick knockout in UFC history! 😱(🎥: @UFC_CA) https://t.co/pxr0hFSPBV

Coming off a unanimous decision win against Bobby Green at UFC 265 Rafael Fiziev was expected to put in a strong showing yet again, and that is exactly what he did.

Meanwhile, Brad Riddell came into this fight on the back of a unanimous decision victory against Drew Dober at UFC 263 that took place back in June.

Interestingly, his loss against Fiziev marks his first defeat since 2018, when he suffered a submission loss against Abel Brites under the promotional banner of the Hex Fight Series.

