Watch: William Knight tips the scales 12 pounds overweight during UFC 271 weigh-in

William Knight has failed to make weight hours before his light heavyweight match against Maxim Grishin at UFC 271.

Things did not go as smoothly as Knight expected during the weigh-ins. 'Knightmare' is slated for a light heavyweight bout against veteran Grishin but went over the limit by a staggering 12 pounds. As per MMA Junkie, the UFC was prompted to change the fight from light heavyweight to heavyweight.

Knight is one of the most promising 205-pounders in the UFC at present. Fans will surely be looking forward to seeing the KO artist enter the octagon once again. Hence, it seemed like the UFC made the right decision not to scratch Knight vs. Grishin off the UFC 271 card.

Watch Knight miss the 205-pound limit below:

William Knight came in prepared

William Knight earned a UFC contract after impressing in Dana White's Contender Series in September 2020. He has only lost once since then and has been making a name for himself as one of the hardest hitters in the light heavyweight division.

Prior to missing weight, Knight was brimming with confidence about securing his third UFC win in a row. According to the 33-year-old, he was not intimidated by his opponent's experience. In fact, he even claimed that he would dictate the tempo of the fight once the cage door closed. In an exclusive interview with the UFC's official website, William Knight said:

"He’s got 40-plus fights, he’s been fighting longer than me — I’ve knocked out people that have been fighting longer than him, so I’m not worried about it. None of that means anything to me. When we get locked in the cage, you’ve got to answer to me. None of that stuff puts fear in me. I don’t fear anything. I’m not worried about nothing. All I know is that I know what I’m capable of and you’ve got to be a crazy man to sign that contract if you see my name.”

Apart from possessing devastating knockout power in his fists, Knight also has a notably toned physique. It has linked him to steroids in the past, allegations that he has refuted.

