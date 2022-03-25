"A bit worried in the first ten seconds" - Wayne Rooney congratulates Paddy Pimblett on his win at UFC London

As he returned to his locker room after another impressive first-round victory inside the octagon, Paddy Pimblett was met by Wayne Rooney who congratulated him on his victory.

The 27-year-old sent those in attendance at the O2 Arena into raptures after scoring a rear-naked choke on his opponent Kazula Vargas. Similar to his first fight in the UFC, the lightweight faced early adversity but managed to bypass the challenge and earn himself back-to-back performance bonuses.

While celebrating with Molly McCann, 'The Baddy' was praised by retired soccer player Wayne Rooney, who claimed he was a little concerned for his fellow Liverpudlian early on in his fight, saying:

"I went when Cro-Cop fought years ago. That was the last time I went to a UFC. I've obviously been seeing what youse (are) doing, so I thought I need to come... [I was] a bit worried in the first ten seconds."

Wayne Rooney is best known for his time spent on the soccer field for Manchester United and England. He had a brief spell in the MLS with D.C. United, scoring 23 times and notching up 15 assists in his 48 regular-season appearances with the club.

Now a soccer manager, the 36-year-old managed to attend UFC London on the same day his team, Derby County, earned a draw against Coventry City. The one-time Champions League winner will undoubtedly be thrilled with the viewing at UFC London on March 19.

Watch Paddy Pimblett and Wayne Rooney embrace backstage in the video below (12:12).

Paddy Pimblett's stature in the sport

Despite only being two fights into his UFC career, Paddy Pimblett is currently one of the biggest names in the sport and will only grow his fanbase with more appearances inside the Octagon.

The Liverpool-native had over one million followers shared between his social media accounts before Instagram was forced to confiscate his account. He has since made a new page on the site, managing to build his following to over half a million in just three weeks.

His reputation in Britain remains firmly in place, and his bold personality and controversial manner have earned him a fast growing audience in the United States.

Whether they're routing for him or want to see him lose, the vast majority of MMA fans are tuning in to see how Paddy Pimblett performs every time he steps foot into the cage.

