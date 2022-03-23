"What does that mean for Charles Oliveira?" - Chael Sonnen on Conor McGregor eyeing Kamaru Usman fight

Chael Sonnen is seemingly confused about the lightweight title picture after Conor McGregor teased a return to welterweight.

While both McGregor and lightweight champion Charles Oliveira have previously expressed interest in a potential title fight against one another, the Irishman's aspirations at welterweight will likely influence things at 155 pounds. Discussing the pecking order atop the lightweight division, Sonnen said:

"If Conor McGregor returns at welterweight... Does not matter if it's with Usman or not. He returns and he does it at welterweight, what does that mean for Charles Oliveira? Dana has made it very clear [that McGregor could face Oliveira on his return] based on the information that he has, which is that Islam [Makhachev] is going to fight Benny [Beneil Dariush]. That changes if the guy that you thought was going to fight your champion no longer is. Does that mean that fight can't happen? Or does it just mean that Oliveira gets a break?"

Watch Sonnen weigh in on McGregor's callout to Usman below:

After going 1-3 in his last four fights, McGregor will be looking to get back to winning ways when he returns to the octagon. A win over welterweight kingpin Kamaru Usman would see the Irishman become a three-division champion.

However, Usman is currently rallying for a crossover boxing fight against Canelo Alvarez and did not seem keen on the McGregor matchup.

KAMARU USMAN @USMAN84kg 🏿 🤴🏿 You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 🤴🏿 You guys want a murder scene in the octagon #p4p 👊🏿🌍🤴🏿 😂😉

Charles Oliveira is willing to fight Conor McGregor in different weight classes

Conor McGregor's move up to 170 pounds shouldn't be a concern for Charles Oliveria if the Brazilian is still interested in a bout with the Irish superstar. 'Do Bronx' previously seemed keen on a matchup against McGregor irrespective of the weight class. Oliveira said in an interview with Sherdog.com (Quotes translated by Sherdog.com):

"May would be a wonderful date. Conor challenged me asking a date, and tweeted Ireland vs. Brazil 2. Not only him, but also myself and all the world wants to see that fight. So let's make it happen. I'm waiting for him in May. It may be in welterweight, lightweight or middleweight, with my title on the line or not. Just choose and I'll be ready.”

Charles Oliveira became the UFC lightweight champion following his TKO victory over Michael Chandler at UFC 262 last year. He subsequently defended his title against Conor McGregor's bitter rival Dustin Poirier at UFC 269. The Brazilian champ will be looking to record his second title defense when he takes on Justin Gaethje at UFC 274 later this year.

