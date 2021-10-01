"You guys are pathetic" - When coach Robert Whittaker slammed The Ultimate Fighter contestants who trained under him

Robert Whittaker is one of the greatest middleweights on the planet right now. 'The Reaper' has held the UFC's 185-pound title and has defeated some of the division's elite, including Derek Brunson, Jared Cannonier and Kelvin Gastelum.

Robert Whittaker's introduction to the UFC came through the welterweight division. Whittaker won The Ultimate Fighter: The Smashes, defeating Brad Scott on his debut.

He later moved up to middleweight, fighting his way to the title. After securing the belt by defeating Yoel Romero in back-to-back fights, Robert Whittaker returned to TUF, this time as a coach.

However, it appears that Robert Whittaker was far from impressed with the fighters he coached. The season was titled TUF 28: Heavy Hitters, and featured men's heavyweights and women's featherweights. Whittaker had the following to say about the fighters under his tutelage.

"It is what it is. I didn't think they were very good... students. The way I train isn't for everyone. Not everyone can handle it. And it showed in the house. They wanted to do different things but they couldn't hit the sessions to begin with. They didn't have the discipline. They didn't have the fortitude."

Robert Whittaker's team favored "massages" over training

By Robert Whittaker's own admission, he drives a very hard camp. Quite possibly as a result of this, his team supposedly began arriving late and leaving early from their training sessions in order to get massages.

"We had a two hour training slot and then people were rocking up for the session an hour in, from a massage. Or leaving an hour early to go to a massage. Like, every session there was something like that. And I was thinking like, you guys are pathetic. They were nice but I think they were trash. I think you should just shut up and do the training."

A fighter from Whittaker's team, Juan Espino, did go on to win the heavyweight bracket of the season. However, none of his featherweights made it past the semi-finals.

Check out all that Robert Whittaker had to say about his team below:

