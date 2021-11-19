When Colby Covington insulted Miesha Tate and got himself banned from her radio show

Colby Covington is known for his trash-talking persona and has often been met with hate from several people in the MMA world. One of his insults even got him banned from a radio show hosted by Miesha Tate two years ago.

Speaking on the MMA Tonight show on Sirius XM with Tate and co-host Ryan McKinnell, Covington called the then-ONE Championship vice president a "hypocrite" for saying the Singapore-based MMA promotion wouldn't sign a fighter with his personality.

The No.1 welterweight contender also claimed 'Cupcake' was only famous because she lost to Ronda Rousey. The remark led to 'Chaos' being banned from the radio show.

"The way I see it, you know, is you got famous off losing to my girl Ronda Rousey. You got famous for putting pictures on the internet... So if you are gonna sound disgusting, acting like you are on a pedestal like you are better than everybody, then you should be one to talk; very two-faced and hypocritical... You want to act in the media and talk on your little podcast, talk like you are a perfect person and you've done everything right. It is very hypocritical and people need to hold themselves accountable."

Listen to what Colby Covington told Miesha Tate during his appearance on the radio show in August 2019 below:

Cosmic Danny 🏝 @falcon_punches This is how Colby got himself banned from Miesha’s podcast This is how Colby got himself banned from Miesha’s podcast https://t.co/ERlSxGLFkc

No.8 women's bantamweight contender Tate will take on No.7-ranked Ketlen Vieira at UFC Vegas 43 this weekend.

Colby Covington is interested in fighting former teammate Jorge Masvidal next

After his loss to welterweight champion Kamaru Usman at UFC 268, Colby Covington expressed his interest in fighting former American Top Team (ATT) training partner Jorge Masvidal.

Covington left ATT in May 2020 after being involved in a tussle with Masvidal and a few other teammates. He went on to join the MMA Masters gym.

'Chaos' now feels an encounter with 'Gamebred' is the only logical booking for him. Speaking at the UFC 268 post-fight press conference, the former interim champion said:

"I think the most logical step is the heated rivalry between me and my old roommate 'Street Judas' Masvidal. You know he should probably pull out of that fight with Leon Edwards and we should just run it."

Watch Colby Covington speak about fighting Jorge Masvidal below:

Colby Covington @ColbyCovMMA Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ Heard Street Judas The Fragile Guy Is Out With Hurt Feelings…. WHO Could’ve Predicted That?! 🤷‍♂️ https://t.co/kOBul0vklX

Masvidal recently pulled out of his scheduled UFC 269 bout with Leon Edwards in December due to an injury.

