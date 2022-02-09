"Vettori is the real champ!"- When Dan Hooker's comment made Israel Adesanya double up in laughter during sparring

Israel Adesanya offered fans a sneak peek into the banter that took place between him and his teammates during his UFC 271 fight camp. He recently harked back to one such instance with his City Kickboxing teammate Dan Hooker.

While in conversation with ESPN's Brett Okamoto, 'The Last Stylebender' opened up about the time 'The Hangman' referred to Adesanya's former foe, Marvin Vettori, as the 'real' UFC middleweight champion in response to one of his quips.

Adesanya admitted that the statement left him in stitches in the middle of his sparring session with Hooker. He could barely control his laughter even when he recalled the moment with Okamoto.

"This camp, sparring, I'm talking s**t. Literally talking shit with my sparring partners. And there's no, they're my friends, they're my brothers. And we talk s**t like, me and [Dan Hooker]. I'll put this clip on my OnlyFans, just for like, yeah, my own pleasure. I did something and he goes, 'Vettori is the real champ.' Oh it was the funniest. And he caught me off-guard and I started laughing. I was like, 'Vettori is the what?!' So, yeah, I'm talking shit to them because I'm having fun. It's the banter."

Israel Adesanya most recently featured in a clash against 'The Italian Dream' in the UFC 263 headliner. He emerged from the bout with a unanimous decision win at the end of five rounds, with all three judges scoring the contest 50-45 in his favor.

Israel Adesanya works on his long-range striking ahead of UFC 271

In the latest episode of UFC 271's Embedded Vlog series, Israel Adesanya was seen working on his long-range striking with his striking coach Carl Van Roon at the Main Street Boxing and Muay Thai gym in Houston.

The Kiwi opened up about the impact his coach has left on his game and how he has helped him improve.

"Working with [Carl Van Roon] gives me young energy because he works with a lot of teenagers who are sparky and they're fast and they're fresh. So working with him, he's got that young energy as well. He's dangerous. He uses his kicks like his jabs. So, yeah, I just try to mimic him and his students."

Israel Adesanya is set to lock horns with Robert Whittaker at UFC 271 in a rematch. Their first fight took place at UFC 243 back in October 2019.

Adesanya finished Whittaker in the second round on that occasion and will hope to replicate the same success come fight night on February 12 at the Toyota Center in Houston, Texas.

