"He was going to start stuff with the guys" - when Kayla Harrison revealed that she slapped Dillon Danis

If anyone still questions the strength and confidence of Kayla Harrison, the tale of her slapping Dillon Danis is likely to remove any doubt.

Kayla Harrison is a relative newcomer when it comes to women’s mixed martial arts. Regardless, her PFL run has ensured that she’s already a big name with a success story that provides her with a real platform to build on.

Harrison continues to push for another tournament win to further help increase the visibility of her brand. With this in mind, it’s worth looking back at when she squared up to one of mixed martial arts' notorious fighters - Dillon Danis.

“Oh my god, are we still talking about this? It was years ago. It wasn’t that serious. He and Ali were beefing, or something was going on. We went out after one of my fights, Ali had done his thing where he like, magically gets VIP somewhere, whatever. Dillon was there and he was kinda like, gonna start stuff with the guys and I was like ‘you aren’t gonna start stuff with my guys’ so I just pulled his hoodie, got in his face a little bit and that was it.”

Now, fans are waiting to see whether or not Dillon Danis will get back inside a Bellator cage after years of injuries derailed his progress.

Could Kayla Harrison head to the UFC?

There’s a clear gravitational pull towards Kayla Harrison from a lot of fans across multiple organizations. The big question is whether or not a run in the Ultimate Fighting Championship is in her future.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Amanda Nunes has been pinpointed as a potential dream match opponent in what could serve as a real “passing of the torch” kind of moment. In equal measure, though, it could also reaffirm the belief of many that Kayla Harrison isn’t quite on the level necessary to compete with the UFC’s elite. This is a debate that continues to rage on.

Watch: When other fighters got the better of Conor McGregor in trash talk

Edited by Jack Cunningham