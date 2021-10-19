"I'm gonna hurt you so bad" - Dillon Danis calls out UFC legend Diego Sanchez, Jake Shields and Michael 'Venom' Page

Dillon Danis has called out four names he would like to face when he returns to MMA after recovering from several injuries.

Speaking on Monday's episode of The MMA Hour, Dillon Danis called out both Jake Shields and Diego Sanchez. He also revealed that fights against kickboxing legend John Wayne Parr and Bellator welterweight contender Michael 'Venom' Page also appeal to him.

"My comeback fight is either gonna be Jake Shields or Diego Sanchez. That's who I wanna fight when I come back... I can send you the messages that Diego says. That motherf***er's crazy. So if he wants to get it, I told him too, I was like, 'Bro I'm gonna hurt you so bad...' Jake Shields can get it too. John Wayne Parr. I don't care who it is. I'm gonna come back and gonna fight one of them. Even Michael 'Venom' Page, I'll fight him. He's so bad."

Dillon Danis is known for being incredibly vocal when calling opponents out. It may well be a trait he picked up from his training partner Conor McGregor, who became an international superstar off the back of his skills on the mic. The Irishman was also often able to back up his words inside the octagon.

How likely is it that we'll see Dillon Danis matched up with any of his callouts?

Dillon Danis currently holds a 2-0 pro-MMA record. Both wins came under the promotional banner of Bellator MMA. He made his debut in 2018, submitting Kyle Walker via toe hold in the first round.

He followed that up with an armbar submission victory over Max Humphrey the following year.

That record alone would not warrant a fight with MMA veterans such as Sanchez and Shields. However, Danis has a respected Brazilian jiu-jitsu record and also boasts over one million followers on Instagram. Those combined factors may well be enough for Scott Coker to consider booking him against Sanchez or Shields.

Dillon Danis has previously competed against Jake Shields, although not in the sport of MMA. The two men faced off on Chael Sonnen's Submission Underground, where Shields came out the victor. Danis is seemingly keen to exact his revenge.

