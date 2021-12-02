"You're f***ed" - When Logan Paul challenged Hafthor Bjornsson to a fight and 'The Mountain' fired back 

Logan Paul challenged Hafthor Bjornsson to a fight after 'The Mountain' teased the idea in an episode of IMPAULSIVE.

While inside a studio with the Icelandic behemoth, Paul proposed a boxing showdown inside the squared circle.

Replying to Logan Paul's challenge, the former world's strongest man casually replied:

"You're f***ed."

Watch Hafthor Bjornsson's interview with Logan Paul on the IMPAULSIVE podcast below:

Logan Paul admitted that he would probably be knocked out if Hafthor Bjornsson was able to land a single clean shot.

Bjornsson also revealed that he would be interested in a "fun" sparring session against 'Maverick', even if it wasn't a professional bout.

Logan Paul's next potential fight

Logan Paul has stepped into the ring three times, once as an amateur, once as a professional and once for an exhibition bout. 'Maverick' currently holds an 0-1 professional record, having lost to fellow YouTuber KSI in 2019.

Prior to that, Logan Paul fought the popular Brit in an amateur bout, which was ruled a draw.

Paul then shocked the world by stepping into the ring against 11-time, five-division world champion Floyd Mayweather. The 26-year-old went the full eight-round distance against 'Money' last December. No winner was announced as it was an exhibition match.

Most recently, there has been talk of a potential matchup between Logan Paul and legendary boxer Mike Tyson. However, Paul is not sure if he would step inside the ring against 'Iron Mike' because he believes the Hall of Famer is too old.

However, confident of a victory against Tyson if they did clash, Logan Paul recently said at a press conference:

"Mike Tyson's too old. So what happens if I fight Mike Tyson? I beat up and old man? That's not cool. Bro, what are we talking about? He's too old dude. I got the reflexes of a cat. Like a young, quick feline, brother. I love Mike, I can't fake it, but I think I can beat Mike. Bro, I'm telling you, I would f**king beat up Tyson. If people would watch that fight then yeah, I'd do it. We saw with Floyd, dude. There's no f**king reason that I should have been able to last - not just last, Floyd's on my highlight reel... There's no reason that should be possible. He's ageing. Father time takes a toll on everyone and Tyson's 56. What happens if I go in there and knock him out? For what?"

Watch Logan Paul speak about a potential fight against Mike Tyson below:

