When did Tyson Fury start boxing?

Tyson Fury started boxing when he was just 10 years old. His father John Fury trained him until 2011 before he was put behind bars for gouging out the eye of a person due to a long-standing feud.

After that, the Englishman's uncle Hughie Fury trained him until he passed away in 2014. Fury's other uncle Peter Fury trained 'The Gypsy King' in his fight against Wladimir Klitschko.

The Fury Family has long had a big presence in the sport of boxing. Tyson Fury's father was initially a bare-knuckle and unlicensed boxer. He later competed in professional bouts and held an 8-4-1 professional record.

The WBC heavyweight champion's half-brother Tommy Fury made his professional debut in the sport in 2018. He's reportedly set to face YouTube sensation Jake Paul next.

Tyson Fury defeated Deontay Wilder for the second time

Tyson Fury faced Deontay Wilder in their trilogy bout on Saturday at the T-Mobile Arena. Fury successfully defended his WBC and The Ring magazine titles for the first time since winning them against 'The Bronze Bomber' in 2020.

The two heavyweights put on a spectacular show for fans around the world. They delivered one of the most intense heavyweight clashes the sport of boxing has seen in a while.

The American started strong in the first few rounds, however, Fury soon knocked 'The Bronze Bomber' down in the third. Wilder immediately responded by knocking Fury down twice in the fourth frame.

However, 'The Gypsy King' recovered from those knockdowns and dominated the rest of the bout. Tyson Fury successfully knocked Deontay Wilder out in the eleventh round. The bout marked an end to one of the greatest boxing rivalries in recent memory.

The first fight between the two heavyweights ended in a controversial stalemate. Fury and Wilder ran it back in 2020. In the rematch, the Brit secured a TKO win after Wilder's corner threw in the towel in the seventh round.

