"Where does it really lead to?" - Daniel Cormier on Robert Whittaker vs. Marvin Vettori

Daniel Cormier doesn't understand the point of having Robert Whittaker and Marvin Vettori fight each other.

Whittaker and Vettori are in a similar spot as they have beaten almost every contender they've faced, but fell short against Israel Adesanya twice. With that in mind, Cormier struggles to comprehend what each man can get out of fighting each other.

During the Tap In or Tap Out segment of ESPN's DC & RC show, wherein the hosts discuss whether or not they're in favor of a certain topic, Cormier said:

"I tap in for anything Robert Whittaker, honestly, because Robert Whittaker is an absolute savage. I tap in for Marvin Vettori because Marvin Vettori is a bit of a different character, but the dude can absolutely fight."

'DC' then pointed out that both men won't get a title shot as long as Adesanya is still the middleweight champion. The former two-division titleholder continued:

"The one issue with the fight is that where does it really lead to as long as Israel is the champion? Robert Whittaker has once again stepped into knock out the guys that are on their way or close to championship contention. So he'll beat so many people just like he did Jared Cannonier, just like he did Kelvin Gastelum to make his way back to a title fight. So it's a great fight, I tap in to watch it. I'm just trying to understand ultimately where it leads to."

Check out Cormier's comments on Whittaker vs. Vettori:

Manager reveals interesting detail about Marvin Vettori's preparation for Robert Whittaker

Ali Abdelaziz has made an interesting revelation about his client, Marvin Vettori. The CEO of Dominance MMA said that 'The Italian Dream' will spend some time in Dagestan, the Mecca of high-level wrestling in MMA, as he prepares for his upcoming fight against Robert Whittaker.

Abdelaziz, who also represents the likes of Khabib Nurmagomedov and Islam Makhachev, told Helen Yee:

"Marvin 'The Dream' Vettori, the future UFC champion will fight Robert Whittaker and will dethrone [him]. I'm gonna tell you something – I have never met a young man who is more motivated, inspired and works harder than Marvin Vettori... I think where Marvin Vettori is mentally, he cannot be beaten and he's going to do a little training in Dagestan."

Check out Ali Abdelaziz's interview with Helen Yee below:

Edited by C. Naik