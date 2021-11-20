Who won the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson wrestling match?

UFC welterweight contender Khamzat Chimaev defeated UFC middleweight Jack Hermansson via decision in a freestyle wrestling match at Sweden-based Bulldog Fight Night 9 on Friday.

The No.10-ranked Russian-born Swedish star Khamzat Chimaev and the No.6-ranked Swedish-born Norwegian Hermansson squared off during the night's main event in the city of Gothenburg.

The encounter was contested at 187 pounds, which is two lbs more than the UFC's middleweight division weight limit. 'Borz' and 'The Joker' were involved in two three-minute rounds.

The entire event saw a variety of boxing, Thai boxing, mixed martial arts and freestyle wrestling matchups.

Here's some action from the Khamzat Chimaev vs. Jack Hermansson bout:

Chimaev (10-0) was last seen in the UFC in a welterweight outing against fellow contender Li Jingliang at UFC 267 in Abu Dhabi on October 30. He won the clash via submission in just three minutes and 16 seconds.

Hermansson (22-6), on the other hand, fought Edmen Shahbazyan inside the octagon at UFC Fight Night: Font vs. Garbrandt in May this year. He came out on top via a unanimous decision.

Khamzat Chimaev has never gone to the third-round in his professional MMA career

Khamzat Chimaev is considered the next big thing in the MMA world by several fans and pundits. He has finished all ten of his fights so far, six by knockout and four by submission.

Chimaev is 4-0 in the UFC and has competed in both the welterweight and middleweight divisions. He has also won the 'Performance of the Night' bonus award during all those victories.

ESPN Stats & Info @ESPNStatsInfo Khamzat Chimaev, in September, became the fastest to 3-0 in the UFC’s modern era history (66 days). The former record was 105 days by Johnny Walker.



He has finished all opponents he’s faced (6 KO/TKO, 3 subs), incl. 6 in the 1st round. He never fought a 3rd RD in his pro career Khamzat Chimaev, in September, became the fastest to 3-0 in the UFC’s modern era history (66 days). The former record was 105 days by Johnny Walker.He has finished all opponents he’s faced (6 KO/TKO, 3 subs), incl. 6 in the 1st round. He never fought a 3rd RD in his pro career https://t.co/KFnWW96mxW

'Borz' has never been to round three in his career. He has seven first-round triumphs and three in the second round. He also possesses the record for the quickest three-fight winning streak in UFC's modern era history.

ALSO READ Article Continues below

Khamzat Chimaev will reportedly face No.2-ranked welterweight contender Gilbert Burns next in January and if he wins that bout, he could possibly seal a title shot.

Edited by Josh Evanoff